Wasira: CCM, PCCB can’t fight corruption alone

Dar es Salaam. The CCM Vice-Chairperson for Mainland Tanzania, Mr Stephen Wasira, said the fight against corruption will only succeed if citizens are nurtured to detest the vice from the grassroots.

He said neither CCM nor the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) can defeat corruption alone because it is a clandestine act involving both the giver and the receiver.

Mr Wasira made the remarks as the Afrobarometer 2024 report shows that 75 percent of respondents believe they risk retaliation if they report corruption.

According to the report, 35 percent of citizens who dealt with the police said they paid bribes to avoid trouble, 30 percent paid to obtain police assistance, 16 percent paid for health services, and 14 percent paid to secure official documents.

Corruption has also been reported in party elections.

A 2024 PCCB report indicates that 65 percent of bribery incidents were recorded during electoral processes.

Mr Wasira spoke recently in an exclusive interview with The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi at CCM’s sub-headquarters at Lumumba in Dar es Salaam.

CCM, PCCB cannot end corruption alone

In his view, corruption is not solely CCM’s problem, rather, the party should lead society in opposing and rejecting it.

He said even the PCCB cannot eradicate corruption because, like the courts, it largely acts upon receiving complaints.

“We must start building a culture of teaching young people national values, although society has changed,” he said.

Mr Wasira stressed that corruption remains a national challenge, admitting it exists not only in internal party elections but across the country.

He said CCM’s objective is to eliminate injustice, intimidation, corruption, and oppression, but implementation has faced obstacles.

“That is why society must be involved in rejecting corruption. It is a major disaster because the giver gives and the receiver takes, and both remain silent,” he said.

Silence sustains corruption

He said both parties often agree to keep quiet, with neither admitting to giving nor receiving a bribe.

“If one speaks out, it opens the door to questions about where you met. The problem is people give and receive bribes, but no one speaks,” he said.

To address the vice, Mr Wasira said society must be fully engaged and reach a point of outright rejection, noting that many people pay bribes out of desperation rather than willingness.

“For example, you go to the hospital for medicine and are told you cannot get it without paying. A person pays not because they want to, but because they want to recover,” he said.

In some cases, people face a dilemma: refuse to pay and risk their lives, or pay to access services.

He cited another example of detainees being asked to pay to secure bail.

“It becomes difficult because you want your freedom. You pay, you leave, and remain silent. That means you legitimise it. You should report it so the officer fears being questioned about that money,” he said.

He said the culture of silence emboldens some officials to demand bribes and urged the public to reject both giving and receiving corruption in any form.

“Corruption is a serious problem and a huge loss. There is petty corruption in hospitals and police stations, and grand corruption, such as when a contractor is awarded a road construction tender. They demand 10 percent, and the awarding officer also wants 10 percent,” he said.

This raises costs by 20 percent, forcing contractors to cut corners and deliver substandard work.

“As a result, a road meant to last 15 years survives only about three years before deteriorating,” said Mr Wasira.

He insisted that corruption cannot be eliminated by a single institution or overnight, but requires collective rejection by society.

Recalling his first parliamentary race at the age of 25, he said he won without bribing voters.

“I only had Sh1,500. That was all I had when I contested, and it was a loan from the Tanganyika African National Union (Tanu). I was then an executive secretary. After informing my chairman, he lent me the money, and I signed for it,” he said.

He combined it with his salary, travelled to Bunda in Mara Region, and won his first parliamentary seat.

“Now imagine if voters had demanded money, and I only had Sh1,500. Things have changed significantly,” he said.

On ‘strategic’ parties

Responding to claims that CCM benefits from support by some opposition parties during elections, Mr Wasira dismissed the allegations as perceptions unsupported by evidence.

He said the Registrar’s office lists 19 registered political parties, all seeking power like CCM.

“How can they support CCM while they also want to govern? CCM is fighting to remain in power, so that claim is contradictory,” he said.

He said CCM has neither enemies nor “friendly” parties, adding that inter-party dialogue takes place through the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD).

“We meet and take photos together. Leaders from CUF, NCCR-Mageuzi, CCM, and ACT-Wazalendo have all participated. CCM has no hostility with any party. We are competing for the same objective,” he said.

He added that each party prepares its manifesto to win voters, and there are no “friendly” parties to CCM.

“If a party praises good performance, it does not become friendly; it is simply acknowledging results,” he said.

He said opposition parties do not campaign for CCM during elections, noting that outside politics, however, leaders maintain cordial relations.

He cited regular communication with former ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe and Freeman Mbowe.

“If you have a problem, you call each other. If there is a funeral, you attend. But on public platforms, we debate issues,” he said.

He added that he also speaks with other leaders, including Joseph Selasini, without communication difficulties.

CCM strengthening itself

Mr Wasira said CCM continues to undertake reforms to renew and strengthen itself in line with the needs of each generation.

“We understand that we are a party that moves with the times, and more than 60 percent of our voters are young people. We design policies that reflect their aspirations,” he said.