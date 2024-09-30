Water shortages persist in Dar es Salaam despite government initiatives

Dar es Salaam. Despite government efforts to ensure water access, residents in Dar es Salaam are raising alarms about ongoing water shortages.

One of the initiatives, the construction of 197 boreholes revived in 2022 by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, was intended to enhance water availability, particularly during critical times when the Ruvu River water supply fails.

However, many residents report that these boreholes have not alleviated their struggles during periods of water scarcity.

They are calling on the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasa) to implement a notification system for water shortages.

In response, Dawasa urged citizens to report service disruptions lasting more than eight hours to facilitate timely action. They also encouraged residents to inspect their own water infrastructure for potential issues.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister paper, Mwananchi, Maimuna Issa, a resident of Kimara King’ong’o, expressed her frustration over a three-week water shortage that has led vendors to hike their prices.

“Saltwater in a 20-liter can used to cost Sh100 to Sh200, but now it’s Sh300. Freshwater prices have risen from Sh300 to between Sh500 and Sh700,” she stated.

This situation has placed additional burdens on families with young children who require frequent laundry. “Vendors claim they travel far for water, which is why their prices have increased,” she added.

Dinah Chilahali, a resident of Goba Center, echoed similar frustrations, noting the long wait times for water deliveries. “You can order water at 4 AM, and it might not arrive until 10 PM if you don’t have reserves. We’re not informed about the reasons for the outages,” she said.

Meanwhile, Carlyson Kessy from Kifuru shared on Instagram that they have to buy water from trucks, costing between Sh15,000 and Sh20,000 for 1,000 liters. “We’ve been told to wait until the large tank construction is complete,” he commented.

Bazaar Maye, another resident from Kibamba Ward, lamented the inconsistency in water availability.

“In Kibamba Ward, water availability is a lottery. Sometimes taps open at midnight, but the flow is very low. If you miss it, you’ll have to buy a unit for Sh20,000. I don’t understand Dawasa,” he said.

These complaints come on the heels of a recent visit from William Lukuvi, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, who inspected the Kimara health center and the Mshikamano water tank on September 18, 2024.

He noted that the tank was 83 percent complete, adding, “In the past, half the attendees at meetings in Mbezi were buying water from vendors, unsure of its safety.”

This issue continues to linger nearly a month after Minister of Water Jumaa Aweso visited various locations in Dar es Salaam to assess the situation.

During that visit, he dismissed several Dawasa officials, including Acting CEO Kiula Kingu, for inadequate performance. The current acting CEO is Makame Bwire.

In addressing the ongoing water issues, Dawasa’s acting Head of Communication, Everlasting Lyaro, explained that the boreholes are utilized when there are production problems at the Lower and Upper Ruvu treatment plants, which serve over 60 percent of users.

She also mentioned maintenance issues at the Changanyikeni tank, which caused a 10-hour service interruption on September 23, 2024, affecting areas like Mtipesa, West River, and Goba Hill.

“Residents should closely inspect their own situations; it may be a personal issue. If someone is without water for eight hours, they should report it,” Lyaro added.

She pointed out that problems could also stem from pipe blockages or unpaid bills, especially during meter reading periods.

In a speech on September 6, 2024, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa cautioned citizens to use food wisely due to anticipated insufficient rainfall in the coming season.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) predicts below-average rainfall from October to December 2024 across many regions.

“The forecast indicates inconsistent rainfall, marked by prolonged dry periods and unsatisfactory distribution,” he stated.