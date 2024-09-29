WFP Tanzania welcomes new country representative

Dar es Salaam. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed Mr Ronald Tran Ba Huy as its new Country Representative for Tanzania.

Mr Tran Ba Huy officially presented his credentials to the Government of Tanzania on September 26, 2024.

Receiving the credentials was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Dennis Lazaro Londo.

“I am honoured to have been appointed as the WFP Country Representative in Tanzania,” said Mr Tran Ba Huy.

“WFP is committed to supporting the Government in ensuring that the most vulnerable communities have access to nutritious food, empowering smallholder farmers, and investing in climate adaptation and emergency preparedness. We also believe in collaborating to further enhance Tanzania's potential to become a regional hub for food production and logistics."

Mr Tran Ba Huy's journey with WFP began in 2016 when he served as the Country Director and Representative in Haiti.

There, he managed the emergency response to Hurricane Matthew and assisted the government in developing the National SDG Strategy for Food Security and Nutrition.