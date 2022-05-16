What next for 19 MPs expelled by Chadema?

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians are this week expected to follow parliamentary proceedings with keen interest following Chadema’s decision last week to expel 19 party members, who are Special Seats MPs.

Chadema’s Executive Council met in Dar es Salaam last Wednesday, and upheld the Central Committee’s decision to strip the 19 of membership.

But two days later, some of the MPs were back in Parliament, indicating that their expulsion by the party that had supposedly sponsored them had apparently not yet been officially communicated to the august House.

However, Chadema secretary-general John Mnyika said on his Twitter account the party’s letter had reached the Speaker’s office, and added that the Constitution should be respected.

But as the Speaker’s decision is being awaited, the 19 could still challenge their expulsion in court.

A law expert, Mr Mark George, said it would not be the first time an MP would haven gone to court to block their expulsion from a political party.

“In 2011, David Kafulila, who was then the Kigoma South MP, was expelled from NCCR-Mageuzi, but he sought a court order to quash the decision. The court ruled in his favour, although the matter was later resolved internally by NCCR,” he said.

According to Mr George, a year later, former Wawi MP Hamad Rashid Mohammed also went to court after he was expelled from CUF.

“In 2014, former Kigoma North MP Zitto Kabwe was granted a temporary injunction by the High Court, which barred his former party from discussing his membership, thus allowing him to continue serving as MP.

“Therefore, if (Ms Halima) Mdee and her colleagues convince the court on their case, and the court rules in their favour, then they will keep their seats in Parliament.”

A political analyst, Ms Agata Jumanne, was of the view that although every person’s right should be respected, the 19 got what they deserved, and therefore Parliament should stick to the law.

“The country’s constitution is clear. It states that a person shall cease to be a Member of Parliament, and shall vacate his or her seat in the National Assembly if he or she ceases to be a member of the party to which he or she belonged when he or she was elected or appointed to be a Member of Parliament.”

Ms Jumanne added that the 19 Special Seat MPs had in effect lost their status as lawmakers, and should not be ion Parliament.