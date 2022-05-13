Expelled Chadema MPs return to parliament

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. The 19 special seats members of parliament who were expelled by opposition party Chadema have returned to parliament.

They were on Wednesday expelled by Chadema’s governing council during the party's General Assembly held in Dar es Salaam for allegedly swearing in as members of parliament without the blessing of the party.

However, two of them Halima Mdee and Esther Bulaya were not seen in the house.





Esther Matiko, Hawa Mwaifunga and Salome Makamba arriving at parliament grounds. PHOTO | MERCIFUL MUNUO

Unlike in past when they arrived for parliamentary sessions in a group, today they arrived at a deferent times separately.

The 19 MPs who were expelled are: Halima Mdee, Esther Matiko, Grace Tendega, Cecilia Pareso, Esther Bulaya, Agnesta Lambart, Nusrati Hanje, Jesca Kishoa, Hawa Mwaifunga, Tunza Malapo and Asia Mohammed.

Others are; Felister Njau, Nagenjwa Kaboyoka, Sophia Mwakagenda, Kunti Majala, Stella Fiao, Anatropia Theonest, Salome Makamba and Conchesta Rwamlaz

In other development, the Chadema's General Secretary John Mnyika has said that he has written a letter to inform the Speaker of National Parliament regarding the status of the MPs.

In a post through his verified Twitter account Mnyika said; A letter to the General Assembly dismissing appeals of former 19 Chadema members has reached the Speaker.

“This is the second letter after their expulsion from the Central Committee in 2020. The Speaker should respect and implement the current constitutional and legal requirements.”

The Citizen will update you on the developments.