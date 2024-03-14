What the Sh212 billion GPE programme means for Tanzanian teachers

Dar es Salaam. Some of the challenges facing teachers in Tanzania may come to an end if a new programme to improve the teaching profession valued at Sh212 billion is implemented as intended.

On March 13, 2024, the government outlined priority areas aimed at enhancing the welfare of teachers through a project facilitated by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

This initiative stemmed from an agreement forged between the GPE and the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology on November 30, 2024.

The launch on March 13 brought together various education stakeholders, including teachers, students, leaders, education administrators, and heads of development organisations.

During the launch event, Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Dotto Biteko highlighted that one of the key focuses of the government's strategy to enhance the teaching profession was the construction of teachers' houses in peripheral districts.

“The challenging conditions faced by teachers, particularly in remote regions, pose significant hardships. However, through this programme, we can significantly alleviate the plight of our educators," he said.

He noted that another area to be addressed is improving the incentive system for teachers so as to retain them.

He said another important area was to facilitate the implementation of employment plans for volunteer teachers to reduce the challenges of teacher shortages and improve the teaching and learning environment in the country.

"We seek to empower teachers to conduct electronic assessments and acquire comprehensive learning outcomes, thereby enhancing assessment practices across the country. Additionally, we aim to establish teacher centres well-equipped with electronic devices to facilitate continuous on-the-job training for educators as well as integrate the use of ICT for seamless professional development," he affirmed.

The deputy premier further noted that the government will purchase tools and auxiliary equipment for trainers, teachers, and special education teachers, as well as provide scholarships for them, to make the inclusive education goal more realistic.

Former President Jakaya Kikwete, who chairs GPE globally, overseeing more than 80 countries, said that GPE has been at the forefront of promoting basic education in developing countries, including Tanzania.

He said that the continued efforts by the Tanzanian government to improve the teaching and learning environment were the main reasons why GPE has continued to support education improvement by providing funds and building education infrastructure.

He said that since the organisation began in 2002, it has contributed $330 million to improve the education systems in Tanzania, emphasising that GPE focuses on basic education, and that is where they implement their projects.

"In our selection at GPE, we saw that if we don't prioritise the teaching profession, the entire education system will collapse, which is why we are ready to support this area as a way to improve basic education in Tanzania," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kikwete urged the ministry of Education and all education administrators to carefully monitor the dropout rate of students after enrollment in schools, as it was a significant issue.

"Let's do this, but let's not just say we've registered 100 percent of students; we need to see if, when they finish, the number is still 100 percent. By doing this, you will realise that many students drop out before completing basic education," he said.

"GPE promises to continue collaborating with the Tanzanian government to further improve the teaching profession because we understand the importance of this profession in improving education."

The minister for Education Prof Adolf Mkenda, emphasised the goal of the sixth government to see improved education, believing that they recognised that without prioritising teachers in policies, laws, and curricula, education would not be effective.