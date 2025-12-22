When digital grief turns to outrage

Dar es Salaam. Following the civil unrest that erupted after Tanzania’s General Election on October 29, 2025, a concerning trend has emerged in the nation’s digital spaces: a decline in empathy.

Traditionally, Tanzanians would respond to the death of a prominent figure with a widespread chorus of “Rest in Peace” messages and communal mourning. However, this customary reaction is increasingly being replaced by a harsher reality.

Social media platforms have become spaces for mockery, where news of a high-profile death is met not with prayers, but with vitriol and cold indifference.

Social behaviour experts and religious leaders have noted that this trend reflects deep frustration within society, driven largely by the social and economic pressures that intensified during the October unrest.

The civil unrest has created significant tension, leaving many citizens feeling unheard and aggrieved. A bodaboda rider from Dar es Salaam, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed that the hostile reactions stem from a belief that leaders show little concern when ordinary people pass away.

“When ordinary citizens die, nobody in power seems to care, so why should the community be expected to show sympathy?” he questioned. “We have gone through challenging times over the past month.

The hateful comments online reveal just how hurt people feel, especially after losing relatives during the civil unrest.”

Pentecostal pastor Lucas Stephano suggested that the surge in negative comments should not be seen as a loss of humanity, but rather as a manifestation of unresolved anger in society.

According to him, these reactions highlight issues that require urgent attention. “When people respond with hostility to death announcements, it shows they are angry about something that remains unaddressed,” said Pastor Stephano.

“This is another way for people to express disagreement with what leaders are doing, especially when they feel they have no other avenues to be heard.”

He cautioned that failing to address these underlying community challenges could exacerbate divisions between leaders and citizens. “If these issues are not managed carefully, we risk fostering a society that gradually loses empathy,” he warned.

Dr Said Kuganda, a psychiatrist at Muhimbili National Hospital, noted that traditionally, the death of a senior official or political figure in Tanzania has been marked by solemn mourning, unity, and heartfelt tributes.

However, he observed that online discussions now often tell a different story, dominated by accusations of failed leadership, corruption, and perceived indifference to citizens’ suffering.

“Many Tanzanians genuinely mourn the deaths of their leaders, but their grief is rarely visible in the media,” said Dr Kuganda. “These individuals do not dominate online conversations or seek attention through digital platforms; they grieve quietly and privately.”

He emphasised that the October unrest highlighted a significant disconnect between online narratives and the realities faced on the ground.

Social media created an impression that activists enjoyed overwhelming public support, but subsequent events revealed that the situation is more complex, with online voices not necessarily representing the majority.

This discrepancy raises concerns that media platforms, particularly social media, do not always reflect the true sentiments of the population.

Instead, they amplify personal emotions and opinions that gain visibility through algorithms and large online followings. Minority views can easily appear dominant, shaping public perception in misleading ways.

In addressing how families should cope with online hostility during mourning periods, Dr Kuganda advised relatives to stay united in love and support while distancing themselves from negative online narratives.

He noted that such hostile voices represent only a tiny fraction of society—approximately 0.001 percent—and do not reflect the feelings of the majority.

“Families should continue comforting and supporting one another while refusing to absorb the hatred directed at them, as this often occurs during times of mourning,” he said.