Who hanged the twins? Court acquits mother in tragic deaths

Dar es Salaam. It is a mother’s worst nightmare: leaving your infant twins alone in a room, stepping out to withdraw money, and returning to find them dead.

This was the harrowing ordeal of Ms Mwajuma Milonge, who has now been acquitted by the High Court, Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry, after being charged with murdering her 10-month-old twins, Sulaiya and Suleiya Kunembe.

In a ruling delivered on February 6, 2026, Judge Hussein Mtembwa cleared Ms Milonge of all charges, citing serious gaps in the police investigation, leaving one haunting question unanswered: who hanged the twins?

The deaths occurred on September 28, 2024, in Kisanga, Kinondoni District.

Initially, the charge sheet alleged that Ms Milonge, popularly known as “Mama Wawili”, intentionally caused the deaths of her children.

The prosecution claimed she had developed hostility toward the twins, frequently beat them, and had complained of being overwhelmed with childcare responsibilities, allegedly insisting they should live with their father.

On the day of the incident, the State alleged she strangled and hanged the babies until they weakened.

Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing cries for help and took the children to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A post-mortem report later confirmed death by suffocation due to hanging.

Ms Milonge was represented by Roman Selasini Lamwai and Mary Masumbuko Lamwai, while State Attorney Grace Kibaki prosecuted the case.

The prosecution called four witnesses and tendered two exhibits.

Court’s analysis of evidence

In his written ruling issued on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Judge Mtembwa accepted that the twins died on September 28 but found no evidence directly linking Ms Milonge to their deaths.

He noted that Section 199 of the Penal Code allows for the conviction of a mother who intentionally kills a child under 12 months, but emphasised that at the time of the incident, Ms Milonge had not fully recovered from childbirth, a factor that could affect her mental state and intent.

“The court finds no direct evidence connecting the accused to the deaths,” Judge Mtembwa ruled.

Witnesses testified that the landlord heard Ms Milonge calling for help at around 9:00 a.m., while the twins’ father was informed of their condition before they were taken to the hospital.

A police officer who examined the scene confirmed visible hanging marks on the babies’ necks, findings supported by the post-mortem report and testimony from Dr Paul Ngwa’lali.

Defence account

Ms Milonge told the court she had left the children alone briefly to withdraw money sent by their father.

Upon returning, she found them weak and immediately alerted neighbours, who helped rush them to Sabina Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Judge faults police investigation

While acknowledging that Ms Milonge was the last person seen with the twins alive, Judge Mtembwa criticised investigators for failing to verify her alibi properly.

“The evidence suggests that when the accused went to withdraw money, someone else could have hung the children. This possibility was never investigated,” he said.

The judge further observed that her swift action in alerting neighbours and contacting the father indicated she was not mentally impaired or attempting to conceal wrongdoing.