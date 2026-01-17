WHO: Why you should avoid sugary drinks and alcohol

Dar es Salaam. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the sale of sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages at low prices in some countries is fuelling an increase in non-communicable diseases.

WHO cited low tax rates on these products as a key reason they remain affordable, a factor contributing to rising cases of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and other similar illnesses.

The warning was issued on 13 January 2025 alongside the launch of two global reports highlighting that children and young people are among the most affected.

The reports recommend that countries raise taxes on sugary and alcoholic drinks, a move that could both increase government revenue and reduce consumption. WHO noted that the additional funds could be channelled into improving public health services.

Globally, the sugary drinks and alcohol industries generate billions of dollars in profit for companies, yet governments collect only a small fraction, while societies bear the long-term health and economic costs.

According to WHO, at least 116 countries levy taxes on sugary drinks, mainly targeting soda. However, other sugar-rich products such as 100 per cent fruit juices, sweetened milk drinks, and ready-to-drink coffee or tea often remain untaxed.

Similarly, 97 percent of countries tax energy drinks, a figure unchanged since the 2023 report. Another WHO report shows that 167 countries tax alcoholic beverages, while 12 have banned alcohol entirely.

Despite these measures, alcohol remains cheap in many countries because taxes have not been adjusted in line with inflation and income growth since 2022. Wine is untaxed in at least 25 countries, mainly in Europe, despite well-established health risks.

WHO also notes that alcohol taxes still make up only a small portion of retail prices, about 14 per cent for beer and 22.5 per cent for spirits, while taxes on sugary drinks remain low, contributing roughly 2 per cent of the retail price of a typical soda.

“Few countries adjust taxes based on inflation, allowing unhealthy products to remain cheap over time,” the report states.

Commenting on WHO’s recommendations, Tanzanian nutritionist Sylvia Senkoro said in-depth research is needed to understand the relationship between tax rates, product prices, and the impact on non-communicable diseases.

"Not all consumers misuse these products to levels that cause serious harm. Research should identify who is most affected, at what level, and why, to determine the most effective interventions,” she said.

Senkoro also emphasised public education on non-communicable diseases so citizens can make informed choices. “Education should start with individuals, extend to neighbourhoods, and cover entire communities, as it is key to tackling these diseases,” she said.

Her view is shared by nutritionist Lucy John, who noted that raising taxes alone will not curb disease if the public lacks sufficient knowledge. She stressed that investment in awareness campaigns is crucial.

“Alcohol, sugary foods, and drinks are sold at high volumes despite high prices. That is why education must be prioritised,” she said.

Her view is shared by nutritionist Lucy John, who noted that raising taxes alone will not curb disease if the public lacks sufficient knowledge. She stressed that investment in awareness campaigns is crucial.

“Alcohol, sugary foods, and drinks are sold at high volumes despite high prices. That is why education must be prioritised,” she said.

Tanzania is among the countries that have historically applied low taxes on soft drinks and alcoholic beverages per litre, whether produced locally or imported.

In the 2025/2026 national budget, the government outlined plans to generate revenue from such products to support the Universal Health Insurance scheme and combat HIV infections.

Measures include amendments to the Excise Duty Act, Chapter 147, increasing taxes on locally produced and imported alcoholic beverages as follows:

1. Sh20 per litre for beer under Heading 22.03

2. Sh30 per litre for wine under Headings 22.04, 22.05, and 22.06