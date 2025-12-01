Why Artificial Intelligence won’t replace Tanzania’s entertainment industry

Dar es Salaam. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in the entertainment industry, experts say the future will belong to those who can blend human creativity with machine intelligence.

They argue that as AI tools enter studios, editing suites and marketing offices across Tanzania, the technology, when guided by human thinking, will reshape how music, film and digital content are produced without displacing existing jobs.

The trend is already gaining ground as artistes and producers seek faster and more affordable ways to create content.

Last month, this shift became more visible when singer Nandy used AI to produce the video for her song Sweety, featuring Jux.

Beyond her example, several other artistes, though not publicly, have begun relying on generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, to develop cover art, craft project titles and refine creative concepts.

Nandy said incorporating AI into her video was a creative decision rather than a threat to traditional production roles.

“If there is an emergency or a specific reason for using AI, it will be used. But when you have a good concept that requires real-life shooting, that will always remain important,” she said.

Her approach reflects the view that AI enhances rather than replaces the artistic process.

The shift mirrors global developments. Record labels increasingly employ AI-music supervisors, data-driven marketing strategists and content-verification teams, positions that did not exist five years ago.

Major players are adapting as well. Warner Music Group recently signed a licensing agreement with Suno, an AI-music company, signalling a move toward structured cooperation.

Locally, managers say artistes must adopt a similar mind-set. Artiste manager Godfrey Abel says AI should be treated strictly as a tool.

“AI can only shine when a human decides what direction the art should take. I tell some artists and creative minds that don’t let the machine think for you, use it to explore ideas, but let your creativity lead,” he said.

According to him, AI resembles a sports car, “without a skilled driver, it goes nowhere or crashes, because creativity is in the driver.”

Filmmakers also view AI as complementary. Film producer Jumanne Salumu said the technology can widen creative options and reduce production costs, particularly for small teams.

“If you add human vision to AI tools, you get something even better,” he said.

While AI can help preview scenes or design animation, he added that “in the end it’s the human team that shapes the story,” noting, “The technology supports us, so I don’t think it’s going to replace us.”

On the other hand, graphics designer Latifah Sultan said tools that generate concept art, covers and posters help younger artists manage tight budgets.

“AI speeds up the draft phase, but the final edit still requires my touch. People forget the human eye decides what looks good,” she said.

Speaking to The Citizen, tech expert Dominick Dismas said combining human intuition with AI’s computational capabilities produces exceptional results.

“When you combine the analytical speed and pattern recognition of AI with the cultural intuition and emotional intelligence of humans, the results are extraordinary,” he said.

He noted that AI can manage repetitive or technical tasks, from generating beats to refining colour grading.

“This partnership between human creativity and AI is the future of entertainment globally, and Tanzanian artists are just beginning to tap into its potential,” he added.