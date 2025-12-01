Battle grounds drawn as CCM cadres vote in civic primaries

Dar es Salaam. A fierce contest will unfold today to determine who advances in the race for mayoral positions in five Tanzanian cities which are under the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), as party delegates prepare to cast their votes.

Apart from mayoral positions, delegates will also vote to select chairpersons for various district councils across the country, making it a crucial day in CCM’s internal electoral calendar.

The announcement follows the CCM Central Committee’s completion of candidate vetting, releasing the official list of names eligible for member voting.

Some incumbent mayors have cleared the vetting process, while others were dropped from the list, reflecting the competitive nature of this year’s primaries.

The party’s national chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan chaired the meeting.

This year’s contest has revealed intense competition, pitting sitting officeholders against challengers, with incumbents assessed on their past performance and ability to deliver development.

Speaking to the media in Kisiwandui, Zanzibar, CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Kenani Kihongosi, confirmed the final list after vetting 1,067 applicants. “This large number demonstrates CCM’s size and internal democracy.

Among the applicants, 76 vied for city mayoral positions and 137 for municipal mayor posts,” he said.

Kihongosi added that 83 candidates applied for town council chairmanships, and 729 for district council chairmanships across mainland Tanzania. In Zanzibar, one candidate applied for city mayor, 34 for municipal mayors, and seven for town council chairmanships.

Key city contests

In Dar es Salaam, three candidates cleared the vetting: Omar Kumbilamoto, defending his post, will face Nurdin Juma (Shetta), Saad Kimji and Robert Banangwa.

Kumbilamoto is seeking a third term; he previously served as Ilala Mayor before Ilala was turned into the Dar es Salaam City Council. Shetta, a popular musician, is a seasoned CCM figure.

In Mbeya, former City Mayor Dormohamed Issa returns to defend his seat against Itiji Ward Councillor, Godwine Mwakyusa and Benjamin Mwandete of Uyole.

Issa served five years previously and is expected to leverage his economic clout, experience and track record.

Godwine Mwakyusa, a lawyer by profession, is serving his second term as a councillor and is considered one of the politically influential CCM cadres in Mbeya.

Benjamin Mwandete of Uyole Ward is contesting the position for the first time, and his economic and political standing may give him the confidence he needs to seek the support of councillors.

Dodoma’s contest may be less intense, with former Mayor Prof David Mwamfupe facing Hamza Makamba and newcomer Almon Chaula from Makutupora. However, local campaigning dynamics could still produce unexpected outcomes.

In Mwanza, Sima Constantine Sima and Happynes Steven Ibasa will vie for the mayoral seat. Arusha will see three candidates, Maxmilliam Iranghe, Matuyani Laizer, and Credo Kifukwe, compete. In Zanzibar, Kamal Abdulsatar Haji was nominated after former mayor Mahmoud Mohammed Mussa failed to qualify.