Why Kibaki will always be remembered in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. He was Kenya’s president but Mwai Kibaki who will be laid to rest today, will always be remembered in Tanzania, especially for his role in spearheading the East African Community (EAC) protocols.

The third president of Kenya passed on last Friday at the age of 90. His state funeral was held yesterday at the Nyayo Stadium with Vice President Philip Mpango representing Tanzania at the event.

Kibaki will be buried today at his Othaya home in Nyeri County.

Tanzanian politicians and analysts say Kibaki’s legacy lives on, especially his cooperation with other leaders to strengthen the integration of the EAC.

ACT Wazalendo Party leader Zitto Kabwe remembers Kibaki as a man who loved the EAC.

He said Kibaki and his then Tanzanian counterpart, William Mkapa formed a committee to expedite the EA Confederation and that he was Kenya’s leader who cooperated with others to sign the customs union protocol.

“Many Tanzanians will remember him for that, and that is why when he retired, Tanzania named a road after him,” he said.

“What we can learn from Kibaki is the whole issue of result-oriented leadership that transformed the Kenyan economy to be one of the fastest-growing. He built that economy to be even bigger and for that matter created a lot of jobs,” said Mr Kabwe.

According to him, Kibaki’s delivery of a new constitution that addressed some political issues in Kenya, was another milestone.

Legal and Human Rights Centre’s (LHRC) former executive director Hellen Kijo-Bisimba acknowledged Kibaki for significantly contributing to the smooth relations within the EAC.

“When he was leading Kenya, I do not remember the existence of quarrels between Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. Kibaki was proof that the opposition could lead the country,” she said.

She also recalled when Kenya’s electoral commission announced Kibaki as the presidential winner and immediately swore him as president. The incident sent Kenya into chaos and fighting after the 2007 elections.

“At that time, the EAC was in its infancy,” Dr Kijo-Bisimba said.

Mr Majid Mjengwa, an analyst and director of a non-governmental organisation, Karibu Tanzania Organisation (KTO), said he will remember Kibaki as a great leader in East Africa who set an example by uniting Kenyans and building good relations with neighbouring nations.

“Kibaki had good communication with his neighbours and that’s why he was ready to sit at the negotiating table with his opponents after the 2007 elections that resulted in violence. Despite being announced as the winner, he accepted to form a coalition government with his main rival Raila Odinga. From there, we learned about political maturity,” said Mr Mjengwa.

“He was not talkative but reserved. Under his chairmanship of the EAC, Burundi and Rwanda were added to the bloc and the spirit has continued to accommodating South Sudan and recently DR Congo,” said Mr Mjengwa.

He also remembers Kibaki as a believer in market economy.

The ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) secretary for political and international relations, Mr Ngemela Lubinga, applauded Kibaki for “a dynamic and hardworking leadership” and efforts to unite the EAC.

“We remember him as a skillful leader and that is why we named a street after him. He also fought to ensure Kenya’s economy was prosperous, something that Kenyans will always be proud of,” he said.

A member of the ACT Wazalendo party’s central committee, Mr Ismail Jussa, said he remembers Kibaki as Kenya’s first opposition leader who ousted Kanu party.

“That was a good motivation that democratic change is possible in Africa and it encouraged us in the opposition,” he said.

“During his tenure, he used his economic skills to bring about change in Kenya. He endeavoured to build good relations in the region and built good relations with our leaders in Tanzania,” said Mr Jussa.





Kibaki’s biography

Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki, was born on November 15, 1931, in Othaya, Nyeri, in the central highlands of Kenya. He spent his lifetime in public service.

He served as third president of Kenya from 2002 to 2013, a critical period in Kenya’s transition from a one-party state to democracy. He also served as the fourth vice-president (1978 to 1988) under President Daniel Arap Moi.

He was the youngest son of Kikuyu peasants Kibaki Githinji and Teresia Wanjiku. Though baptized as Emilio Stanley by Italian missionaries in his youth, he has been known as Mwai Kibaki throughout his public life.

Kibaki was educated at Makerere University, where he studied economics, history, and political science, and at the London School of Economics, where he studied public finance. Kibaki served a short stint as an assistant lecturer in the department of economics at Makerere University before resigning in 1961 to take up the position of executive officer of the Kenya African National Union (Kanu).

In 1963, he was elected Member of Parliament for the Donholm constituency in Nairobi (now Makadara). But after stiff competition emerged, he moved his political base to his native Othaya constituency in Nyeri in 1974, which he represented until his retirement.

Kibaki served in various government capacities. From assistant minister for finance in 1963, he rose to full minister in 1966, serving in various portfolios between 1966 and 1991. These included commerce and industry, finance and economic planning, home affairs, and health.

As early as 1974, Time magazine ranked Kibaki among the top 100 individuals around the world likely to become head of state.

Moi appointed Kibaki his vice president in 1978.