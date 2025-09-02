Why many Tanzanians struggle with insurance claims—and how to get it right

Dar es Salaam. For many Tanzanians, the experience of filing an insurance claim is more stressful than the event that triggered it. Complaints of delays, outright rejections, and confusion over what is covered are common. Yet, insurance experts say that claims are not supposed to be a battle—they are a contractual right.

That was the key message from a Stanbic Bank–hosted webinar held on Thursday, August 28, which brought together financial and insurance professionals to demystify the claims process and highlight the role of both customers and insurers.

“Insurance claims are not complaints; they are a contractual obligation. Once you pay for cover, the insurer is legally obliged to compensate you if the insured risk occurs,” said Callinggod Temu, a lecturer at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM). He urged Tanzanians to take time to understand their policies before a crisis arises.

From the banking side, Naphtal Ntangeki, Officer of Sales Bancassurance at Stanbic Bank, reminded participants that in the event of an accident, “saving your life comes first, then you follow procedures.” He added that intermediaries such as banks play a key role in guiding clients on the required documents and ensuring claims are submitted within the stipulated timelines.

Insurers also weighed in on why disputes emerge. “Claims are straightforward when procedures are followed. Problems come when clients fail to provide documents or misunderstand exclusions in their policies,” said Suzane Nyangi of Metropolitan Insurance.

The webinar highlighted six standard steps that every insurance claim passes through: notification, verification, assessment, review, decision, and payment. Customers were reminded that claims should be reported within 24 hours to seven days, supported by documents such as police reports, receipts, and photographs. Under the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) guidelines, valid claims must be settled within 45 days once a discharge voucher is signed.

But the experts agreed that responsibility also lies with professionals. “We must educate clients on their rights and responsibilities. An insurance claim is a right, not a privilege,” emphasised Jumanne Mbepo, Senior Manager for Bancassurance at Stanbic Bank.

Beyond hosting awareness sessions, Stanbic Bank has integrated insurance services into its mainstream banking through bancassurance. This allows customers to access life, health, property, and business cover directly through the bank, with guidance from trained specialists. By partnering with established insurers, the bank says it aims to make cover more reliable and accessible, while also ensuring customers know how to navigate claims when needed.

By breaking down the process, experts at the session said Tanzanians can avoid unnecessary disputes, build confidence in insurance, and better safeguard their financial well-being. For Stanbic Bank, the initiative forms part of its broader financial education drive to close knowledge gaps across the country.