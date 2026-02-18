Why Msigalla aspires to represent the disabled in Tanzania's Parliament

Iringa. The Chairperson of Parents of Children with Disabilities in Iringa Region, Mr Zawadi Msigalla, has announced his ambition to represent persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups in Parliament.

He said his presence in the August House would be a major step for Tanzanians living with disabilities, enabling him to champion policies and laws that address their needs.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Citizen, Mr Msigalla said his aspiration is rooted in years of advocacy for children with disabilities and their parents, noting that their voices remain underrepresented in key decision-making bodies.

“I have a dream of becoming a lawmaker representing parents and children with disabilities. We face many challenges that require direct representation,” said Mr Msigalla, who himself lives with a disability.

Mr Zawadi Msigalla types on a laptop using his leg. PHOTO | FRIDAY SIMBAYA

He hopes his ambition could be realised through presidential nomination, a key route for persons with disabilities and their advocates to participate in legislative and oversight functions.

In addition to leading the parents’ association, Mr Msigalla works as a Community Mobilisation Officer with Nyumba Ali, an Italian non-governmental organisation implementing social projects in inclusive education, health, and welfare for vulnerable groups.

Through his work, he promotes awareness of integrating children with disabilities into mainstream schools, fighting stigma, and improving access to health and social services.

If appointed to Parliament, he said he would push for stronger legal protections for persons with disabilities, increased budget allocations for inclusive education, and expanded access to medical services and assistive devices.

“Persons with disabilities have great potential. What we need is trust and opportunity. In Parliament, I will be the voice of those who are often unheard,” he said.

Born in 1998 in Tunduru District, Ruvuma Region, Mr Msigalla later relocated to Iringa, where Nyumba Ali supported his education after he faced rejection from some schools because of his disability.

“Without Nyumba Ali, I would not have been able to attend school, as some institutions turned me away due to my condition,” he said.

In 2022, he graduated from Ruaha Catholic University with a certificate in law before joining Nyumba Ali as a Community Mobilisation Officer.

Mr Zawadi Msigalla with his wife, Ms Atupende Valentino Ng’ande. PHOTO | FRIDAY SIMBAYA

Mr Msigalla said his marriage to Ms Atupende Ng’ande demonstrates that persons with disabilities can lead dignified and fulfilling lives.

Ms Ng’ande added that, despite negative comments from some community members, she has remained steadfast, stressing that their marriage is built on love and mutual respect.