Why slave trade shadow still lingers over the Royal Family

By Dickson Ng’hily More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A cross section of academicians and historians said the death of the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II; should present a moment of reflection that will inspire her supporters and opponents alike.

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen, Dr Richard Mbunda, lecturer at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration of the University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) said: “It’s uncalled for, to angle Queen Elizabeth II with slave trade as she came to throne in 1952 when the trade was already abolished.”

Adding that: “Those opposing her policies might have something to say especially from what happened during the colonial era – the British Empire. For instance, the Mau Mau rebellion 1950 – 1960 whereby the British declared a state of emergency in October 1952.”

According to the University Don, as a constitutional monarch Queen Elizabeth II began to fight counter-insurgency, which lasted until 1960 when the state of emergency was ended.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission has indicated that at least 90,000 Kenyans were executed, tortured, or maimed during the crackdown, and 160,000 were detained in appalling conditions.

Dr Mbunda was of the view that from 1952 when she started reigning up to the 80s, where various countries attained their independencies, there were some woeful incidents, but she shouldn’t be accused as she was doing what head of state does to defend his territory.

But Dr Hanna James, an independent historian, said: “Our African virtual doesn’t support accusing a deceased from his/her amoral past, in fact we ought to forget and celebrate his/her good memories with positivity.”

“In fact, we have a lot to celebrate her majesty as during her reign of 70 years, there has been lots of changes that have taken place especially in the political arena, for instance, it was during her reign were all British territories in Africa obtained their interdependencies and became republics,” he recalled. According to her, Africans ought to cherish the relationship between the British and its former African colonies, focusing on trade, aid, and diplomacy, and that the said countries are now enjoying free and equal voluntary co-operation within the commonwealth.”

“I understand that the Commonwealth has attracted even some African countries that had no tie to the British Empire, these include Mozambique, Togo, Gabon, and our neighbour Rwanda. Many countries have benefited from the Commonwealth, so these are the things that we should talk about,” he insisted.

But Ms Rahma Mahmood, a student at Gettysburg College; pursuing her postgraduate studies in History, maintained that people are free to express their views no matter the situation they are in.

Adding: “I am a subscriber of a free society whereby one is entitled to freedom of speech as long as you don’t infringe other people’s right. Those who don’t want to sympathise with the monarch family are free to do so, it is their rights so as those who mourn with the family.”

Moreover, Ms Mahmood noted that the slave trade might not linked to the late Queen Elizabeth II, but the British monarch won’t distance itself from the accusation as history has it that they one way or another linked to the unlawful trade. According to her, the Journal of Negro History published 1924 dubbed ‘Elizabeth Seamen and The African Slave Trade,’ and the book by Magdalena de Pass; dubbed ‘Sir John Hawkins: published in 1620, indicated the link between loyal family and slave trade. “The reign of Queen Elizabeth, 1558-1603, is noted for maritime enterprise. The seaman Sir John Hawkins becomes the hero of this sketch. His three slave trade voyages were made in 1562, 1564, and 1567,” the journal reads in part.

Therefore, Ms Mahmood specified: “According to the history, in 1562 Sir Hawkins includes Africans slave in his cargo, a journey approved by Queen Elizabeth I, and in his second voyage, Queen Elizabeth I, donated the vessel,”

Besides, the book narrated that due to slave trade, the African presence in England became established to such an extent that attempts were made to limit their numbers.

Media archive suggested that Queen Elizabeth I, is said to enjoy profits from slave trade and employed African entertainers in her court, but she issued a decree to expel Africans from England in July 1596, otherwise; Africans were to remain a consistent presence in English life.

On the other hand, when reached for his comment, Dr. Stephen Kimondo, Senor Lecture for University of Iringa dismissed all negativity to the fallen monarch saying: “We are in the grievance period, we should all come as one, and this is what Africans are.”

The University lecturer cum Priest added that: “As a Christian, we are taught that one shouldn’t be overcome by evil but overcome evil with good. Therefore, if the monarch is bad to that taste, then why cooperate with them, why Tanzania is a member of the commonwealth?” he questioned.

For his part, Dr Ellinami Minja, Senior Lecturer at Udsm, was the view that since the queen is no more, then we shouldn’t stick on the past, as human being, it is a grieving period, and that people should come together and focus for the future while mourning for the deceased.

“Let focus on the future, of course we learn from the past, but we don’t dwell on it, we should move forward, besides, even the Queen, she never knew in person, those who were behind and benefited from slave trade,” He instated.

Queen Elizabeth II aged 96, died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, she came to the throne in 1952. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has declared five days of national mourning whereby all flags will fly at half mast, including those at embassies and foreign missions.