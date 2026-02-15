Winds of change stir unrest within Chaumma

Dar es Salaam. After several months of sudden prominence, the People’s Liberation Party (Chaumma) is reportedly entering a period of instability, with internal disagreements among members and leaders, while pressing questions remain unanswered.

The party’s financial surge has prompted some members to demand detailed reports on revenue and expenditure, seeking clarity on how much was spent and what remains following the 2025 general election activities.

Members say requests for financial statements are often met with hesitation from party leaders, fuelling concern and creating divisions.

Meanwhile, the leadership insists that no party provides revenue and expenditure statements to individual members at home, and anyone claiming otherwise should specify the meeting they attended.

Leaders have also denied any internal conflict or silence, stating that continuous day-and-night efforts are underway to ensure the party’s survival and growth.

The current unrest stems from Chaumma’s spectacular displays before and during the October 2025 campaigns, including helicopter visits and hiring expensive venues for events.

Previously, the party held national meetings in modest halls, but during the campaigns it shifted to luxury hotels and expensive venues, with convoys of cars and motorcycles accompanying visits, raising questions about the source of its sudden wealth.

This wave of prosperity coincided with thousands of members defecting from Chadema, with Chaumma celebrated in opulent halls.

The surge in wealth and membership forced the party to relocate its headquarters from Mwananyamala to Kinondoni Biafra in Dar es Salaam.

Confusion and unanswered questions have emerged since the October 29, 2025, General Election, with leaders rarely heard from.

In that election, Chaumma won one constituency MP, Ms Agnesta Kaiza of Segerea in Dar es Salaam, and two special seats, Ms Devotha Minja and Ms Sigrada Mligo.

Hesitation over revenue and expenditure

A party official, who requested anonymity, said the current tensions arise from unclear funding sources during the election.

Members have repeatedly requested financial reports to understand spending and remaining funds, but leadership hesitates to provide answers.

“Currently, everyone is questioning the revenue and expenditure during the elections. They want to know what was received and what is left, causing hesitation from leaders,” said the source.

The source added that the demand for transparency stems from growing discontent, which has hampered activities despite substantial election funds.

“No party activities are ongoing because there is neither unity nor funds. If united, we would contribute together for party programmes, but now everyone acts individually,” the source said.

The member said even funds allocated to constituency candidates were distributed unequally.

“They checked the candidate’s profile; if popular, they received Sh10 to Sh15 million, if not, they got only Sh5 million. This caused resentment,” said the source.

Leaders deny issues

Contacted, Chaumma’s Deputy Secretary-General for the Mainland, Mr Benson Kigaila, said no party provides reports to individual members at home, and anyone claiming they were denied should specify which meeting they attended.

“Which party provides revenue and expenditure statements to individual members at home? The person claiming this, which meeting did they attend? Which session did they request the report for?” questioned Mr Kigaila.

“He wants to know how much he personally contributed to the party. What party was he in before? I have moved beyond small matters to discuss serious ones, not foolish questions from idle people,” he added.

The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, also contacted the party’s Vice-Chairman for the Mainland, Ms Devotha Minja, who said the party has a finance department authorised to discuss revenue and expenditure.

“Not everyone can speak or be given financial reports. The department exists to provide information, but not to all,” she said.

In May 2025, in an exclusive interview with Mwananchi, Mr Kigaila was asked how Chaumma raises funds for elaborate campaigns.

He said: “At Chadema, we staged campaigns and never asked where the funds came from. We moved the party and brought Chaumma, staging campaigns, and people ask us where the money came from.”

He added that those who helped raise funds at Chadema continue assisting at Chaumma.

Member conflicts

Another party cadre said everyone now acts individually within Chaumma, unlike previously.

“If you see the leaders, it looks like they are united, but that is deception. There is a split, with disagreements among leaders and members,” said the member on condition of anonymity.

“We see no future beyond leaders blaming each other. Nothing has happened since the general election. It seems the party is heading to an end,” added another leader declining to be named.

The leader said internal tensions will soon surface publicly, as many former Chadema members have distanced themselves to pursue personal agendas.

“Some who moved from Chadema to Chaumma are busy with their own affairs, not party matters. In a few days, you will hear some announcing their political futures,” added the leader.

Some members previously expressed similar concerns, including a former Chadema member now in Chaumma, Mr Patrick Asenga, who intends to return to Chadema, claiming his current party has lost direction.

“In a few days, I will officially announce my decision to return home to Chadema. At my age, I cannot retire from politics,” he said.

“You see it participating in strategic meetings, but it has clearly lost direction. Instead of focusing on the ruling party, it engages with others,” he added.

He said Chaumma has lost vitality, leading to political death, and explained that a party depends on people and must show closeness to citizens, especially in hardship.

Another Chaumma member, Mr Henry Kileo, said he is now disengaged from politics and focusing on business to recover losses incurred during the election.

“I have stayed away from politics; I know nothing. I have been working on my businesses since the election ended. I don’t know what is happening, I don’t talk to members, and I do not participate in any platforms,” he said.

Asked if he is ready to return, he replied: “If I am ready, I will know what to do, but for now, I am busy with business. That is why I don’t follow what is happening.”

Leaders’ response

Responding, Mr Kigaila questioned where the alleged conflicts are, what kind they are, and who is involved.

“I don’t know of any conflict. The person saying there is a conflict, who conflicts with whom, what kind of conflict is it, and where did it happen? Let them present facts,” he said.

Regarding the party’s silence and lack of plans, Mr Kigaila asked who plans between ordinary members and leaders.

“If the complaint comes from a regular member, how would they know, as they are not part of planning?” he said.

“The person saying there are no plans, do they know the plans of other parties? Plans are made by leaders; how would an ordinary member know? We are working to build the party. Those writing on social media, let them write; pens and banners are theirs,” added Mr Kigaila.

Ms Minja said party leaders work day and night to keep the party moving and have succeeded.

She added that some matters require meetings, such as a general assembly, which have not occurred since the election.

However, she said the October 29–30 events shocked the nation and disrupted the party.

“The party was somewhat confused, as was nearly everyone in the country. If people complain that meetings were missed, let them discuss it in meetings,” she said.

She noted that the Registrar of Political Parties, Judge Francis Mutungi, recently held a meeting with all parties, attended by Chaumma Chairman Hashimu Rungwe, and Secretary-General Salum Mwalimu.