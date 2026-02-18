Witness explains how youths were allegedly mobilised to support Tundu Lissu

Dar es Salaam. The ninth prosecution witness in the treason trial of Chadema national chairman Tundu Lissu has told the High Court how police received information that youths were mobilising each other to prevent the 2025 General Election and support the opposition leader.

The witness, PS 18544 ASP Geofrey Aggrey, 47, of the Regional Crime Officer’s office in Arusha, Anti-Robbery Unit, testified on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, under examination-in-chief led by Senior State Attorney Renatus Mkude.

Mr Lissu faces one count of treason under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code.

The charge arises from words he allegedly uttered regarding an intention to prevent the 2025 General Election from taking place.

The prosecution alleges that on April 3, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Mr Lissu, being a citizen of Tanzania, with the intent to incite the public, persuaded people to prevent the holding of the 2025 General Election.

He is said to have uttered and written words pressuring the Head of State, including: “If they say this stance signals rebellion, it is true... Because we say we will prevent the election, we will mobilise rebellion, which is how to obtain change... So we are going to cause chaos..., especially this election, we will truly disrupt it... We are going to cause very serious chaos...”

The case is being heard at the High Court of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry, before a panel of three judges led by the Judge in Charge of the High Court, Iringa, Dunstan Ndunguru, assisted by Judges James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde.

In his testimony, the witness told the court that on April 3, 2025, while on patrol in various parts of Arusha, he received a radio call from the Acting Regional Crime Officer (RCO) for Arusha, Superintendent of Police Boni Mgogo.

The officer informed him that youths at a bajaji stand in the Morombo area were mobilising each other to prevent the 2025 General Election.

The witness said he and other officers proceeded to the scene, where they found a group of youths allegedly mobilising against the election.

Upon seeing the police, the youths fled, but two suspects, identified in court as P4 and P7, were arrested.

He directed that they be taken to Murieti Police Station.

Police also impounded four bajajis at the scene, two of which belonged to the arrested suspects.

While at the station, the witness said he received further instructions from the Acting RCO directing him to take the two suspects to the RCO’s office for questioning.

There, he questioned them about allegedly conspiring to prevent the General Election.

According to the witness, the suspects stated that they were supporting, Mr Lissu’s call to prevent the election and cause chaos.

He told the court that he was subsequently instructed to open an investigation file and interrogate the suspects further in collaboration with other officers.

He then recorded his statement.