Women in Bagamoyo address climate challenges in sea moss farming

Bagamoyo. A collaborative effort between the Amshaamsha Foundation, the Survival Women Cooperative Society Ltd, and the Bagamoyo Local Government Authority brought women seaweed farmers together to discuss strategies for overcoming climate challenges affecting their industry, and also to celebrate the official launching of the women's Cooperative.

The workshop served as a platform to address the specific needs of women involved in sea moss cultivation, a crucial source of income for many in coastal communities.

Seaweed farming, primarily undertaken by women, significantly contributes to poverty alleviation efforts. Sea moss, a specific type of seaweed, holds particular economic potential due to its health benefits and market demand.

A major concern highlighted during the workshop was the detrimental impact of climate change on seaweed production. Rising sea temperatures and increased disease prevalence have led to a decline in yields.

The workshop fostered dialogue between various stakeholders, including government representatives, NGOs, and financial institutions. This collaborative approach aims to develop resilient value chains and identify localized solutions to mitigate climate change.

The Deputy Registrar of Cooperative, Mr. Abdulahi Mutabazi pledged government support through training initiatives, market facilitation, and the provision of a boat to aid planting, harvesting, and patrolling activities.

The Amshaamsha Foundation will offer support in expanding the women's network, enhancing market visibility through digital skills training, and supplying solar lights for night fishing and patrolling.

The Tanzania Association of Microfinance Institutions (TAMFI) and IMED Foundation expressed their commitment to providing financial aid and entrepreneurship training to the cooperative society.

The workshop emphasized the importance of collective action in empowering women involved in sea moss cultivation.

Climate change poses a significant threat to the seaweed industry, necessitating adaptation and mitigation strategies.

Collaborative efforts involving government, NGOs, and financial institutions are crucial for building resilient value chains.

Initiatives like this workshop empower women entrepreneurs, contributing to economic growth, healthier communities, and increased government revenue.