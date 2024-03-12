World Bank: Covid-19 pushed three million Tanzanians into poverty

Dar es Salaam. At least three million Tanzanians were pushed into poverty during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Bank says in its latest report.

In the 20th edition of Tanzania Economic Update, the World Bank says the number of Tanzanians living in poverty surged from 14 million in 2018 to 17 million by 2022.

This figure continued to rise, with an additional 300,000 individuals falling into poverty by December 2023, bringing the total to 17.3 million.

The report, which was released in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, says Tanzania managed to sustain its economic growth recovery despite challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and external tensions, such as regional conflicts, which had minimal impact on poverty reduction efforts.

The World Bank's senior country economist, Mr Emmanuel Mungunasi, analyzed that the recent economic growth has been primarily benefitting modern sectors which have limited employment opportunities for individuals from impoverished households.

"The pandemic has exacerbated poverty in Tanzania, pushing an additional 3 million people into hardship. This underscores the critical need for adequate healthcare and a robust social protection system," stated Mr Mungunasi during the report's launch.