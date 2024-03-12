World Bank projects Tanzania's population to hit 140 million by 2050

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is facing a significant demographic challenge, with its population projected to double every 23 years, the latest report from the World Bank says.

Under a high fertility scenario, the country's population could soar to nearly 140 million by 2050, placing immense pressure on its resources and infrastructure.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Tanzania had a total of 65,497,748 individuals in 2022.

Speaking at the launch of the 20th edition of the Tanzania Economic Update in Dar es Salaam, the Country Director of the World Bank, Mr Nathan Belete, said at growth rate of three percent, the country surpasses the average for sub-Saharan Africa and lower-income countries, which stand at 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Mr Belete emphasized the urgent need to address this population surge, which would significantly increase the demand for essential services such as education and healthcare.

According to projections, by 2061, the cost of public education could rise from 3.3 percent to 4.1 percent of GDP under the high fertility scenario. However, with effective measures such as scaling up family planning services, this could potentially drop to 2.9 percent under a low fertility scenario.

To harness the benefits of a demographic dividend, the World Bank suggested a range of policy measures. These include intensifying efforts to expand access to secondary education, particularly for girls, and enhancing family planning services.

Mr Belete stressed the importance of improving child survival interventions and lowering stunting rates to instill confidence in parents to have fewer children.

Furthermore, the World Bank underscored the significance of focusing on adolescent girls' empowerment and promoting economic opportunities for women and girls.

The Human Development Leader at the World Bank, Ms Aneesa Arur, said Tanzania was among the eight countries that are expected to contribute to half of global population growth.