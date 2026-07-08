World Kiswahili Day should be a time for reflection, says EAC Kiswahili Commission Chief

The Executive Secretary of the East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC), Dr Caroline Asiimwe, has called for World Kiswahili Day to be used as an opportunity to assess the progress of the language across East African Community (EAC) member states and the wider world.

Dr Asiimwe made the remarks on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, during the climax of the World Kiswahili Day celebrations held in Bujumbura, Burundi.

She said the adoption of Kiswahili as an official language of the East African Community had accelerated its growth and expanded its use across the region.

Dr Asiimwe noted that the theme linking Kiswahili with artificial intelligence and multilingualism aligns with the vision of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), whose global agenda promotes peace, unity and cultural inclusion.

She also stressed the need to preserve and promote all African languages by integrating them into digital systems, enabling citizens to access global opportunities through technology.

Dr Asiimwe said the two-day International Kiswahili Conference in Bujumbura had generated key recommendations, including increasing youth participation in advancing the language.

She added that Kiswahili has continued to play a vital role in strengthening social cohesion and promoting peace among communities.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the East African Community Council of Ministers, Deng Kuol, urged regional leaders to lead by example by speaking Kiswahili at official forums.