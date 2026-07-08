Student who writes with his feet scores Division One with five points

Morogoro. A student with an upper-limb disability who writes and carries out most daily activities using his feet, Hamis Nguku, has scored Division One with five points in the 2026 Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE).

Mr Nguku, who completed Form Six at Kilosa Secondary School, studied arts subjects and achieved the outstanding result after receiving sponsorship from the Kalam Education Foundation (KEF).

He is currently undergoing National Service (JKT) training.

Speaking after the release of the examination results, teacher Mariam Msemakweli, who closely supported Mr Nguku throughout his studies, said the achievement had brought pride to the school, which also has a unit for students with special educational needs.

“Hamis’ results have made the teachers and the entire school leadership very proud because, out of the 89 students who obtained Division One, only two scored Division One with five points—Hamis and another student,” she said.

Ms Msemakweli said Nguku's achievement would inspire other students with special educational needs to believe they can also excel academically while encouraging parents to enrol children with disabilities in school.

Speaking from JKT Ruvu Camp, where he is undergoing training, Mr Nguku said he was delighted with the results and had not expected to perform so well given the challenges associated with his disability.

He thanked his teachers and fellow students for the support they provided throughout his studies.

“My disability presents many challenges. I write and carry out most activities using my feet. However, there are some tasks I cannot do with my feet, such as washing clothes and bathing, so my teachers and fellow students always helped me with great kindness,” he said.

A representative of the Kalam Education Foundation, Mr Mohamed Kamilangwa, said the results had strengthened the organisation's commitment to supporting more students with special educational needs, believing they can perform just as well as their peers.