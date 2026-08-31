Xiaomi unveils Redmi 17 with massive 7,500mAh battery

Dar es Salaam. Xiaomi has unveiled its new Redmi 17 series, featuring a 5G-enabled model and a 7,500mAh battery as the company seeks to meet growing demand for smartphones that combine faster connectivity with longer battery life.

The Redmi 17 series was launched on Monday, August 31, 2026, with battery capacity and connectivity among the key features highlighted by the manufacturer.

The Redmi 17 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, while the standard Redmi 17 runs on the MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra processor.

According to Xiaomi, the 7,500mAh battery can support up to 28 hours of video playback, 91 hours of music playback, 46 hours of phone calls or 12 hours of video recording.

The devices also feature a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, which adjusts between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz depending on usage to balance smooth performance and power efficiency.

For photography, the Redmi 17 series comes with a dual AI camera system featuring a 50-megapixel main camera. The phones also support simultaneous dual-view recording using the front and rear cameras.

The devices run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and support up to 12GB of RAM through the Memory Extension feature, which is designed to support multitasking.

The Redmi 17 also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, while its IP64 rating provides resistance to dust and water. The phones further feature Wet Touch technology, which allows the display to remain responsive when used with wet fingers.