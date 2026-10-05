Yas donates maternity supplies to Liwale District Hospital

Liwale. Yas Tanzania has donated maternity equipment and supplies to Liwale District Hospital in Lindi Region to support care for expectant mothers through its employee-led Tumaini campaign.

The donation, handed over on October 4, includes a maternity examination bed, a wheelchair, bedsheets, delivery trays and khanga wraps.

Liwale District Medical Officer, Dr Hadija Said Kitiku, said the items would help meet some of the hospital’s maternity care needs and support doctors and nurses in their daily work.

“Having adequate equipment enables doctors and nurses to examine expectant mothers and provide effective care during childbirth. The examination bed, wheelchair and delivery trays we have received are essential to our daily work,” she said.

Dr Kitiku thanked Yas and its employees for the initiative, saying it would benefit mothers receiving care at the hospital.

Yas acting head of the Southern Coast Zone, Mr Erick Munaku, said the Tumaini campaign was inspired by employees’ concern about the challenges some women face during pregnancy and childbirth.

“Tumaini began with us asking what we could do to help a mother preparing to give birth. We decided to contribute equipment that would support her care. Today, we have come to Liwale to put that idea into practice, hoping our contribution will help mothers and the health workers attending to them,” he said.

Mr Munaku said Yas employees were working with health facilities in different parts of the country to identify their needs and contribute maternity equipment and supplies.