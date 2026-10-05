Zanzibar developer acquires new hotel in Stone Town

Zanzibar. Infinity Developments has acquired the Beit Al Salaam Hotel in Stone Town in a multi-billion-shilling transaction, expanding its presence in Zanzibar’s hospitality and real estate market.

The acquisition adds the heritage property to the developer’s growing portfolio of tourism-related investments on the islands, which includes Anantara Zanzibar Resort & Residences and the planned NH Collection Pemba Wellness Resort.

The company said it is in the process of selecting an internationally recognised hotel management company to operate Beit Al Salaam after renovations are completed.

Located in Stone Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the property is a boutique heritage hotel whose value is linked to its historic architecture and location within one of Zanzibar’s main cultural and tourism centres.

Infinity has appointed Dubai-based design firm Beyond Design to coordinate the renovation. The refurbishment is expected to upgrade the hotel’s facilities while retaining elements of its historic architecture.

The investment comes as Zanzibar continues to expand its tourism sector and attract capital into accommodation, real estate and heritage properties.

For Stone Town, increased investment in hotel infrastructure could strengthen the area’s capacity to capture spending from visitors seeking accommodation close to Zanzibar’s cultural and historical attractions.

The project also forms part of Infinity’s wider investment strategy covering hospitality, residential, mixed-use and heritage developments. Its portfolio includes the restoration of Caravan Sarai and the ongoing restoration of the Old Fort in Stone Town.

The company said its development portfolio across Zanzibar, Mainland Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates is valued at about $600 million, spanning hospitality, residential and mixed-use projects.