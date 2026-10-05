IPU Assembly puts Tanzania’s governance record in spotlight

Arusha. Tanzania is using the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Arusha to showcase its experience in governance and democracy to an international audience, with lawmakers highlighting the country’s constitutional development, multiparty politics and rule of law.

Chairperson of the Tanzania IPU Parliamentary Group, Damas Ndumbaro, said the presence of delegates from different countries offered Tanzania an opportunity to explain its governance experience beyond what he described as a narrow understanding of democracy and good governance.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Assembly yesterday, Dr Ndumbaro said Tanzania had made significant progress when its governance and democracy were viewed from a broader perspective.

“Tanzania has been governed under various constitutions, beginning with the first Constitution of 1961, followed by the Constitution of 1962, the Constitution of 1965, the subsequent Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar, and the 1977 Constitution, which has continued to be respected and is based on the principles of good governance,” he said.

Dr Ndumbaro also cited Tanzania’s multiparty political system as part of its democratic framework.

“In a democracy, elections have been held under a multiparty system, in which various political parties participate,” he said.

He said respect for the law was another key element of good governance.

“Good governance is characterised by respect for the law; when an offence is committed, a person is tried in accordance with the law, and if no offence has been committed, no one is arbitrarily prosecuted or punished,” he said.

The discussion comes as the Assembly itself focuses on good governance, with its theme centred on enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all.

Other members of the Tanzanian delegation linked the international gathering to wider issues of cooperation, participation and economic opportunities.

Dr Pindi Chana said the Assembly provided countries with an opportunity to exchange experiences and strengthen cooperation.

“This is an opportunity for countries to learn from one another and strengthen cooperation,” she said.

She also highlighted the role of Kiswahili in connecting Tanzania with other African countries, while calling for greater cooperation among countries with different languages and cultures.

“Kiswahili is a language that connects Tanzania with other African countries, and we should continue strengthening cooperation among nations despite our different linguistic and cultural backgrounds,” she said.

Dr Chana said the presence of international delegates was also creating opportunities for businesses in Arusha and neighbouring areas, particularly in trade, transport and other services.

Kigoma North MP Aziza Mayeye said local communities were already feeling the effects of the Assembly through increased activity among businesses and service providers.

“The Assembly is already bringing multiplier effects to local communities, as more people are benefiting from businesses and service providers in Arusha and neighbouring regions,” she said.

She said hotels, transport operators and other businesses had experienced increased activity following the arrival of delegates from different countries.

Asha Juma Feruzi said discussions at the Assembly were also linked to issues affecting citizens, including employment, education, social development and participation.

“The discussions are addressing issues that directly affect people’s lives, including employment, education, social development and citizen participation,” she said.

She said Tanzania was particularly interested in discussions on young people and creating an environment in which they could contribute to national development.

Ms Feruzi said youth forums held alongside the Assembly had provided an opportunity to discuss education, employment and social support for young people.

She also stressed the importance of parliamentary action in addressing violence affecting families and communities.

“Parliamentary action should contribute to finding practical solutions to challenges facing citizens, including violence affecting families and communities,” she said.

Ms Feruzi described the Assembly as an opportunity for Tanzania to showcase the country while allowing international delegates to experience more than the conference venue.

“This is a historic opportunity for Tanzania to demonstrate what the country has to offer while allowing international delegates to experience the country beyond the conference venue,” she said.

Dr Chana also highlighted women’s participation in leadership, saying Tanzania’s experience demonstrated that women could occupy senior positions and contribute to national and international decision-making.

“Tanzania’s experience demonstrates that women can successfully occupy senior positions and contribute to national and international decision-making,” she said.

She cited women’s participation in engineering, science, medicine, accounting and politics as examples of their contribution to national development.

Dr Chana also praised IPU President Dr Tulia Ackson, saying Tanzania was proud of her achievements and role on the international parliamentary stage.

“We are proud of Dr Tulia Ackson’s achievements and her role on the international parliamentary stage,” she said.