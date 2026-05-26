Yas ranked among Africa’s top 50 strongest brands

Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications company Yas has been ranked among Africa’s Top 50 Strongest Brands and named a “Brand to Watch” by global brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, marking a significant milestone for the company’s growing influence within the continent’s telecoms sector.

The recognition places Yas alongside some of Africa’s most established and valuable brands, reflecting the company’s rising market presence, customer engagement and investment in digital infrastructure and innovation.

According to Brand Finance’s latest Africa rankings, Yas stood out not only for its financial performance but also for the strength of its relationship with customers and the relevance of its services within rapidly evolving African markets.

In a statement accompanying the recognition, AXIAN Telecom Chief Executive Officer Hassan Jaber said the ranking reflects the company’s commitment to building a trusted and future-focused telecommunications brand across Africa.

“Being named a ‘Brand to Watch’ and ranked among Africa’s Top 50 Strongest Brands is a tremendous achievement and validation of our strategy and vision,” said Mr Jaber.

He noted that the recognition goes beyond customer numbers and reflects deeper engagement with users across different markets and continued investment in infrastructure and innovation.

“This recognition reflects not only the strength of our strategy and the quality of our execution, but also the confidence our customers place in us every day,” he said.

Brand Finance described Yas as one of the continent’s fastest-rising telecom brands, citing its strong customer engagement and rapid growth trajectory across African markets.

The company’s performance comes amid increasing competition within Africa’s telecommunications industry, where operators are investing heavily in digital services, mobile money platforms, connectivity infrastructure and customer experience.

Mr Jaber said the company remains focused on expanding digital access and driving inclusive growth through technology and innovation.

“We are investing in infrastructure, innovation and services that meet the evolving needs of our communities while remaining committed to customer experience and long-term value creation,” he said.

The company also highlighted its efforts in building what it described as a “human-centred” telecom brand that prioritises trust, accessibility and meaningful customer relationships.

Industry analysts say telecom operators across Africa are increasingly being evaluated not only on financial performance but also on brand perception, customer trust and digital transformation capabilities.

Brand Finance’s recognition suggests Yas has successfully positioned itself as a fast-growing player capable of competing with larger and more established regional telecom brands.

The latest recognition also reflects the growing importance of African telecommunications companies within the continent’s broader digital economy, as demand for connectivity, fintech services and digital inclusion continues to rise.