Zanzibar’ anti-corruption boss resigns

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Zanzibar. The head of Zanzibar Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Authority (Zaeca), Ahmed Khamis Makarani has resigned, the presidency has announced on Friday, September 2.

In the statement issued by the directorate of presidential communication, the president has received and accepted the resignation letter by Mr Makarani.

His resignation follows six days after the President of Zanzibar, Hussein Mwinyi directed Zaeca to assess whether it is up to the task of helping the government curb misappropriation of public funds.

Also Mwinyi urged those implicated in the public fund misuse to resign before he sacks them.

“Some blunders exposed by the CAG are from the past before my administration came into office. I therefore urge all responsible parties to make sure that next year’s report will be clean, otherwise you should tender your resignation before I sack you.”







He made the remarks on Saturday August 27, shortly after receiving the 2020/21 audit report handed over by the Zanzibar Controller and Auditor General, Dr Othman Abass, which shows that Sh4.6 billion was not accounted for by various government entities during the period under review.

“If we were to be working similarly to the CAG, we wouldn’t have seen this. This has been repeating itself. Zaeca seems to be of no use as it doesn’t help the government,” Dr Mwinyi noted.