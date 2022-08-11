Zanzibar to build first flyover by 2025

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Pemba. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (SMZ) has entered an agreement to build Zanzibar’s first ever flyover as part of the implementation of the Zanzibar Urban-West roads project.

The memorandum of understanding was entered between the Zanzibar Ministry of Infrastructures, Communication and Transport, and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) who are the contractors

According to the contract the work is scheduled to be completed within in a period of 36 months.

Ms Khadija Khamis Rajab- Principal Secretary signed on behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport; whereas Mr Zhang Junle- signed on behalf of CCECC.

The works to be undertaken by CCECC include reconstruction and upgrading of roads measuring 100.94 kilometres to tarmac.

The company is also set to construction of flyovers at Amani and Mwanakwerekwe at a cost of $116 million in a project that is set to change the isles’ look

Speaking at the ceremony, Zanzibar’s President Hussein Mwinyi said the new roads networks will have rain water tunnels, street lights, and inclusive paths to accommodate pedestrians, bicycles, and people with disabilities.

“It is obvious that during the construction of the roads in the city, there will be interruptions and inconveniences to daily activities, movements and businesses. I appeal to all people to be patient and show cooperation to constructors. We are already on track to modernise Zanzibar,” said President Mwinyi.

He directed local leaders in the region to carry out public awareness so that people are well informed about the upcoming roads development project.

Dr Mwinyi instructed all government officials to ensure that they also focus on the five areas of infrastructures and that the government has already secured funds for the construction of roads (include feeder roads), and the ‘Karume Airport’ in Pemba to enable it handle bigger planes and travelers.

“Negotiations have reached at advanced stages and soon the government will announce a company that will build ‘Mangapwani new port’, plans are also underway for major renovation and upgrading of ports at Malindi, Wete, Mkoani, Shumba Mjini and other small ports that contributes to the country’s economic growth,” he pointed out.