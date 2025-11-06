Zungu challenges Tulia in the race for Speaker’s seat

Dodoma. The race for the Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania is heating up within the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), with fierce competition between outgoing leaders, Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson and Deputy Speaker Mussa Zungu.

While the contest rages within CCM, several opposition parties are also holding meetings to nominate their candidates, although ACT Wazalendo has confirmed it will not field a nominee.

The Speaker is elected by Members of Parliament during the first sitting of a new parliamentary term.

By the close of nominations yesterday, both Dr Ackson and Mr Zungu had submitted their nomination forms for the position at CCM offices in Dodoma.

Other candidates who filed for the seat included former Shinyanga MP Stephen Masele and Peter Frank, popularly known as Mr Black.

Yesterday, CCM Chairperson President Samia Suluhu Hassan chaired a special Central Committee meeting that, among other matters, approved candidates for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, as well as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

One source within the party said the committee approved three names for the Speaker post: Dr Ackson, Mr Zungu and Mr Masele.

Dr Ackson is defending the seat she assumed after the resignation of Job Ndugai, when she was Deputy Speaker. Mr Zungu previously served as Chairman of Parliament before becoming Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker election comes as the final stage of the general election process for President, MPs and councillors held on October 29.

President Samia has already convened the 13th Parliament to begin its sessions, which will start with the election of the Speaker.

Under Article 86(1) of the Constitution and the February 2023 edition of the Standing Orders of Parliament, a political party may propose one MP to contest the Speaker position.

Non-MP candidates must have their names submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission five days before the election and the Commission will forward them to the Clerk of Parliament two days before the vote.

For the Deputy Speaker post, four CCM candidates filed nominations. Three have previously served as parliamentary chairpersons. They include Najma Giga and Daniel Sillo while the new contender is Korogwe Rural MP-elect Timotheo Mzava.

Opposition parties gearing up

Outside CCM, opposition parties are also preparing to contest the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions. ADC Chairman Shabani Itutu confirmed the party has nominated officials.

National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) said it is holding meetings to finalise its candidates, with Secretary-General Hassan Almas emphasising the party’s commitment to advancing reforms in Parliament.

Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) is completing internal processes and will submit its strongest candidate once finalised, while Democratic Party (DP) is preparing to forward its nominees.

ACT Wazalendo, however, will not field a candidate, with spokesperson Shangwe Ayo explaining the party lacks the numbers to influence the outcome and will instead focus on serving citizens.

“No major change expected”

Secretary-General of Chakamwata Meshack Kapange said little change is expected in the composition of MPs from the ruling party. Chakamwata is the Tanzanian Teachers’ Rights and Welfare Association.

committed to protecting teachers’ rights, improving working conditions, and ensuring dignity in the education sector. Even a competent Speaker will face limitations under a Parliament dominated by one party.