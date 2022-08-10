Puff puff? Pass... Voters give Wajackoyah 49 votes in own polling station

By Nation Reporter More by this Author

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah managed a paltry 51 votes at his Indangalasia Primary School polling station in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County.

Results from form 34A posted by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showed that Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga managed 799 votes against Deputy President William Ruto's 109 votes.

On Tuesday morning, Prof Wajackoyah failed to vote after the elections technology kits failed to work at his polling station. He, however, returned later in the afternoon and managed to cast his vote after being identified through the manual register.