Samia holds face-to-face talks with opposition leader Tundu Lissu

By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan and leading opposition figure Tundu Lissu held brief discussions today in Brussels, Belgium.

Lissu who is the Vice Chairman of opposition political party Chadema had made prior requests to meet the Head of State who is also the chairman of the ruling party- CCM.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus on Wednesday, the discussions, albeit brief, focused on pertinent issues.

“During their talks the two discussed various issues of interests to the welfare of the United Republic of Tanzania,” reads the statement in part.