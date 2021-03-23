Afcon: Samatta, Msuva boost Stars confidence

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Prominent players Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva have joined the national football team Taifa Stars ready for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) encounter against Equatorial Guinea on Thursday.

Samatta plays for Turkish soccer giants Feberbahce, while Msuva plays for Moroccan Wydad Casablanca. Both joined another 30 players who are leave Dar es Salaam today for Malabo ahead of the crucial Afcon encounter.

Earlier, the two players were scheduled to join the team in Malabo. But the plan was revised for technical reasons. Arrival of the two players has boosted the team’s morale ahead of the decisive encounter between the two national teams. Taifa Stars are placed third with four points, while Equatorial Guinea are paced second with seven points. The winner of the encounter will, therefore, put one leg (so to speak) into the Afcon qualifications.

Libya - at the bottom of the standings, with three points - still have a chance to qualify, if they win against already qualified Tunisia. Taifa Stars head coach Kim Poulsen said victory against Equatorial Guinea will be dedicated to the late Tanzania President John Magufuli who tirelessly supported the national team and sports in general.

“It is a ‘do or die’ for Taifa Stars. We have to show our prowess to honour our beloved president. Victory will put us in the second position - and revive our hopes to qualify for the third time in our history,” said Poulsen - adding that he hoped his players will be motivated to qualify for the 2021 Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon in honour of the fallen Head of State.

Players who are to leave for Nairobi today are Metacha Mnata, Juma Kaseja, Hassan Kessy, Israel Mwenda, Dickson Job, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Kelvin Yondan, Laurent Alfred, Nickson Kibabage, David Bryson.

Others are Yassin Mustapha, Edward Manyama, Feisal Salum, Himid Mao, Ally Msengi, Baraka Majogoro, Salum Aboubakar, Iddy Nado, Shaban Chilunda, Deus Kaseke, Abdul Suleiman, Kelvin Pius John, Nassor Hamoud, and Meshack Mwamito.

Also in the list are Aishi Manula, Shomari Kapombe, Erasto Nyoni, Kennedy Juma, Mohamed Hussein,Hassan Dilunga, Mzamiru Yassin, Jonas Mkude, Said Ndemla, John Bocco.

Meanwhile, Caf President Patrice Motsepe vowed to visit the 54 member associations in the next nine to twelve months. Aware of the imperatives and urgency of African football, Motsepe also plans to hold more meetings with the leaders of the various members of associations to share views and experiences.