Government gives Yanga, TFF 4 days to end differences

Dar es Salaam. The government has given a four-day ultimatum to Young Africans (Yanga) and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to end their misunderstandings. Yanga had sent their complaints to the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports about TFF not treating the club fairly.

The Yanga leadership, led by their chairman, Dr Mshindo Msolla, held a meeting on Wednesday with the government, complaining against TFF and the ministry summoned TFF, wanting to know what the problem was.

The Sports Development Director in the country, Yusuph Singo, told The Citizen yesterday that Yanga submitted their complaints about not being treated fairly by TFF and referees. “Yanga had a number of complaints and we held talks with them at 10am until 2pm. The main agenda was about them not being treated fairly by TFF and referees. “The entire leadership of Yanga, led by their chairman, secretary general, lawyer and members of the club executive committee attended the meeting yesterday (Wednesday),” said Singo.

Singo said TFF and Yanga had complained to each other about things that could have been discussed without the government being involved. He said the problem to the two parties is that they don’t trust each other.

“We have directed them to end their misunderstandings in their next Monday meeting as the government will not be there. So, all that we need is a feedback from them,” insisted Singo.