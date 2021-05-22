It is do or die for Simba today

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Football giant in the country, Simba today need a 5-0 victory against Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa in order to qualify for the semifinals of the African Champions League at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The match has been scheduled to start from 4pm would be officiated by Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana. In the first leg encounter, Simba lost 4-0 at the FNB Stadium in South Africa.

Simba players have been in training for the past five days ahead of the match and the team head coach Didier Gomes has managed to rectify all mistakes costed the team to lose in away encounter.

So far, no Simba player who has been sustained injury ahead of the encounter that gives the team’s technical bench good option in choosing the best players for the encounter.

Simba staged the greatest Champions League comeback 42 years ago, winning 5-0 at Mufulira Wanderers of Zambia after losing 4-0 at home, and the current team has not given up hope of another miracle.

“Anything can happen in football,” says current coach Didier Gomes da Rosa. “We must believe in ourselves and be much more aggressive in one-on-one duels.”

Simba will depend on striking force under captain John Bocco, Chris Mugalu, Luis Miquissone and Clatous Chama.

Meanwhile; Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes they can exploit the “weak” defence of CAF Champions League opponents Al Ahly of Egypt in Pretoria in todays encounter.

The South Africans are in an identical position to last season -- trailing record nine-time champions Ahly 2-0 entering the second leg of a quarter-final. The 2020 return match ended 1-1.