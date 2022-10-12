Serengeti Girls face Japan in U-17 FIFA World Cup tie today

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Under-17 women’s national football team (Serengeti Girls) today face Japan in their opener of the FIFA World Cup finals taking place in India.

The match has been scheduled to kick-off at 5.30pm Tanzanian time at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city of Margao. Prior to the encounter, France will host Canada

Serengeti Girls head coach Bakari Shime said all his players are in good shape ahead of group D’s game and is optimistic that they will come out with a good result.

Shime said they are expecting a strong opposition from Japan, but added that the preparations they have undergone in the United Kingdom and in India makes them confident of doing their best.

“We have prepared well for the encounter and my players are ready to face the challenge of Japan’s players,” said Shime. He noted that Tanzania is among strong teams with talented players who have the dream of doing their best in the competition.

“I have studied all the teams in our group. They are normal as we are a strong side compared to them. We are not underdogs.

“We are going to be a threat in the competition,” he insisted. The fixtures show that the group’s opening match will be between Canada and France, kicking-off at 2.30pm Tanzanian time.