Ugandan midfielders to spice up Dar derby

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Ugandan midfielders, Khalid Aucho and Taddeo Lwanga, will probably be the centre of attraction during the Community Shield encounter pitting traditional rivals, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba,

The match will be held on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Aucho is expected to feature in Tanzania’s derby for his Yanga club for the first time while Lwanga of Simba will be expected to play for the third time in the history of the club.

The two are regular players for the Uganda national football team alias The Cranes. So far Lwanga has managed to score one goal against Yanga in the Azam Federation Cup match held at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma.

Lwanga’s goal made the Msimbazi Street side win the title.

Lwanga is one of Simba’s dependable players under head coach Didier Gomes, The player has managed to overshadow Tanzanian Jonas Mkude in the position.

Advertisement

Before Lwanga’s arrival in the team, Mkude was a regular player for the Mainland Tanzania champions.

The Ugandan has managed to thrill Simba’s fans, especially after scoring the winning goal in the Azam Federation Cup.

Since then, Lwanga has gained popularity in the Msimbazi Street side.

Yanga missed the services of Aucho in the African Champions League match after he failed to secure the African football governing body (Caf)’s licence.

Yanga will miss the services of Congolese defensive midfielder Mukoko Tonombe due to suspension. However, Aucho is regarded as the right replacement in the position because he can also play in the attacking midfield position.

A famous football analyst in the country, Ally Mayay, said they expect to view a thrilling battle without Tonombe.

Mayay said the midfield area will determine the match result although Simba are expected to field their new signing Saido Kanoute.

For their part, Yanga will be expected to field Yannick Bangala, who is also fit for the position.

Former Simba striker Madaraka Seleman also said the midfield area will be the most thrilling during the eagerly awaited match.