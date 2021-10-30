Yanga, Azam face off in Mainland League

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Tanzania Premier League continues today for two matches, but all eyes and ears will obviously be at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where big guns, Young Africans (Yanga) and Azam FC, will clash from 7pm.

Apart from the Yanga-Azam match, at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro struggling Mtibwa Sugar will host Dodoma Jiji FC from 3pm.

The two matches are very important for the four teams aiming to improve their chances in the league standings.

The hosts, Yanga, are at the top of the league standings after collecting nine points from three matches while Azam FC are placed 11th after bagging four points from three matches respectively.

The Jangwani Street giants will target to maintain their winning streak in the encounter and dominate the top position. So far Yanga are yet to concede a goal since the start of the league in which they have scored four goals. Azam FC have conceded two goals and lost one game in their three appearances.

Recordwise, the two teams will be clashing for the 27th time, whereby each team have managed to win nine matches and played eight matches.

Azam FC, under Zambian tactician George Lwandamina, have so far not produced impressive results in the league since they won 1-0 over Namungo FC, lost 2-1 to Polisi Tanzania and drew 1-1 against Coastal Union.

Lwandamina will likely target to return to their winning streak as the victory will place them in the fifth position of the league standings.

For his part, Yanga head coach Nesreddine Nabi will likely target to maintain their unbeaten run record against the ice-cream makers and revenge a 1-0 loss during last season’s return leg played on April 25 at the same venue, where the goal was scored by Prince Dube who will miss today’s game due to an injury. Prior to the match, Yanga won the first leg with the same margin, thanks to Deus Kaseke’s goal.

However, both teams have made a number of changes in their squads by recruiting top players who are expected to spice up the encounter.

Yanga’s striking force is made up of Congolese players, Fiston Mayele, Jesus Moloko and Burkinabe Yacouba Sogne.

Also, on the list are Feisal Salum, who is currently the leading scorer of the team, Ugandan midfielder Khalid Aucho, versatile Congolese player Yanick Bangala and Malian goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

Azam FC have new faces too such as Idrissa Mbombo, Charles Zulu, Kenneth Muguna and others.