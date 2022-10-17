Arsenal extend Premier League lead after Leeds victory

London. Bukayo Saka scored the only goal as Arsenal beat Leeds 1-0 on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, with Liverpool facing champions Manchester City in a blockbuster evening match.

Elsewhere on a busy day in the English top flight, a Mason Mount double secured a 2-0 win for Chelsea at Aston Villa and Manchester United played out a 0-0 stalemate at home to Newcastle.

Saka slammed home emphatically 10 minutes before the interval at Elland Road as Mike Arteta's Arsenal won for the ninth time in 10 league games this season.

But Leeds, inspired by the half-time introduction of talisman Patrick Bamford, dominated the second period and will feel aggrieved to have lost.

Bamford missed a penalty and Leeds had another spot-kick decision in stoppage time, initially awarded by referee Chris Kavanagh, overturned after a VAR intervention.

Earlier, play was suspended by Kavanagh seconds after kick-off when all the match officials lost contact with the video assistant referee and goal-line technology due to a power cut.

Kavanagh led the players off the pitch to a chorus of boos and play did not resume for about 40 minutes.

The win lifted Arsenal to 27 points after 10 games -- four clear of champions City, who were playing Liverpool in the late kick-off at Anfield.

"They put a lot of pressure on us so it is extra nice to leave to leave with three points," Saka told Sky Sports.

"Big momentum for us, we have won one another game, we need to keep this going and today we have showed we can win no matter what."

- Mount double -

Chelsea's fourth consecutive league win came courtesy of Mount's two goals plus an inspired performance from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mount's first came after Villa defender Tyrone Mings -- in the sixth minute -- miscued a simple header straight to the England midfielder, who finished coolly past Emi Martinez.

Despite their early gift, Chelsea struggled to find attacking fluency and were indebted to Arrizabalaga, whose best save came from a point-blank header from Danny Ings.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter made a double change at half-time, bringing on defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta for Kai Havertz and Marc Cucurella.

Mount doubled their lead in the 65th minute, curling home a free-kick from 25 yards after he was brought down by Mings.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter heaped praise on Mount and Arrizabalaga, who is keeping Edouard Mendy out of the starting line-up.

"We believe in Mason Mount a lot," he told Sky. "We love him as a player and he is a great guy. You can see the influence he has on the team and he works really hard for us."

Speaking about Arrizabalaga's form he said: "It was a world-class performance, especially in the first half."

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed just his second start of the Premier League season against Newcastle but could not add to his tally of 700 club goals -- a milestone he reached last week against Everton.

Eddie Howe's visitors could have been ahead at the break after an impressive first half in which Joelinton hit the crossbar before turning the rebound onto the post.

But United rued two squandered late chances to win the game, with Fred and substitute Marcus Rashford both guilty.

United manager Erik ten Hag bemoaned the late misses.

"In the end we could -- we should -- have score the winning goal," he told the BBC. "One from Fred, and then (Marcus) Rashford had to score.

"In the end we could have got the win, we deserved the win."

In the other 1300 GMT kick-off, Southampton took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute when Romain Perraud's shot was deflected in by defender Ben Johnson but Declan Rice equalised in the second half with a fine strike from outside the area.

Liverpool started their match against City at Anfield 13 points behind the champions after just two wins in their first eight league games.