Azam FC test new players in friendly against Zesco

Dar es Salaam. Azam Football Club today face an uphill task as they encounter the Zambian giants Zesco FC in an international friendly match organized purposely to introduce club’s new players.

The match has been scheduled to start from 7pm and all preparations are complete according to Azam FC Information Officer Thabit Zacharia alias Zaka Zakazi.

Zacharia said that Azam FC head coach Abdihamid Moallin has recruited the best players who they believe will perform well in this year’s Mainland Premier League scheduled for next week.

The players are goalkeepers; Ali Ahamada, Ahmed Salula, Wilbol Maseke and Zubery Foba while defenders are Nathan Chilambo, Lusajo Mwaikenda, Bruce Kangwa, Edward Manyama, Pascal Msindo, Agrey Moris, Daniel Amoah, Abdallah Kheri Sebo and Pape Malickou Ndoye.

Midfielders are Kenneth Muguna, Sospeter Bajana, James Akaminko, Tape Edinho, Yahya Zayd, Ibrahim Ajib and Cleophas Mkandala.

Attacking midfielders (wingers) are Idd Seleman Nado, Ayoub Lyanga, Ismail Aziz Kader, Kipre Junior, Tepsie Evance and Abdul Hamis Sopu.

Strikers are Prince Dube, Idris Mbombo, Rodger Kola and Shaban Idd Chilunda.

Thabit said that to colour the event, there will be jogging from 6am and followed by various sports activities such as tug-of-war, swimming, chicken chasing, and dancing, singing competition as well as social activities at the Mbande health centre.

He said from there will be also performances from famous Bongo Fleva artistes Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa alias Rayvanny, Balaa MC and Kayumba in the event that minister responsible for sports, Mohamed Mchangerwa is expected to be the guest of honour.

“We call football and music enthusiasts to attend the event and celebrate with us. There will be maximum entertainment,” said Zcharia.