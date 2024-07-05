Can in for Germany as Tah returns, Spain unchanged*

Stuttgart . Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has started Emre Can in defensive midfield alongside Toni Kroos, ahead of Robert Andrich, for Friday's Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Spain in Stuttgart.

Andrich has been a fixture of Nagelsmann's starting side since March and has played from the beginning in each of the hosts' four matches so far at Euro 2024.

Can, who was left out of Nagelsmann's original Euros squad but was called in at the 11th hour to replace the sick Aleksandar Pavlovic, will start his first match for the national team since September.

Nagelsmann also brought back centre-back Jonathan Tah in place of Nico Schlotterbeck -- Tah missed Germany's 2-0 win over Denmark in Dortmund in the last 16 with a yellow card suspension.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente opted to stick with his starting XI from the 4-1 defeat of Georgia in their last 16 tie and the 1-0 win over Italy in the group stages.

Spanish media had reported that RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo may come in ahead of Barcelona's Pedri for the tie, but De la Fuente decided to stick with his tried and tested formula.

Both Germany and Spain have won three Euros titles, the equal most of any team.

Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between Spain and Germany in Stuttgart on Friday (kick-off 1600 GMT):





Spain (4-2-3-1)

Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Nico Williams; Alvaro Morata (capt)

Coach: Luis de la Fuente (ESP)





Germany (4-2-3-1)





Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Ruediger, Jonathan Tah, David Raum; Emre Can, Toni Kroos; Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz