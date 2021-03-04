Coastal Union ends Yanga’s unbeaten league run in Vodacom Premier League

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Tanga. Coastal Union has on Thursday March 4, ended Young Africans’ unbeaten run in the Vodacom Premier League 2020-21 after they defeated the Jangawni giants 2-1.

The ramifications of today’s defeat could have far reaching implications for the former champions as the league reaches the business end.

Yanga were the first to get a penalty in the eighth minute but Tuisila Kisinda failed to convert from the spot with the youthful goalkeeper saving comfortably.

A minute later the Jagwani side failed to clear their area presenting Erick Okorai with the opportunity to pull the trigger from close range.

The lead lasted until the 38th minute when Kisinda came from villain to hero after he restored parity and that is how the proceedings ended at half time.

The second half resumed almost in a similar manner as the first with both teams attacking each other’s penalty box but all was in vain.

When it all looked like they were about share the spoils, in the 84th minute Mudathir Said received a square pass on the left edge of Yanga’s penalty area skipped past one defender before firing in the far post.

The defeat means Yanga has now collected 49 points from 22 outings closely followed by Simba who have collected 45 points out of 19 games .

Mean while Mbeya City ended in a one-all draw with rivals Tanzania Prisons, wheras in Moshi Polisi Tanzania overcame KMS by 1-0 margin.

In Morogoro, Mtibwa Sugar and Biashara United shared the spoils after a barren draw.