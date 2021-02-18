DStv Tanzania just gets better with Showmax

MultiChoice Tanzania is delighted to announce its brand-new offering Showmax Add to Bill to allow Premium subscribers the opportunity to enjoy the best streaming international series and movies on Showmax at no extra cost.

Jacqueline Woiso, Managing Director at MultiChoice Tanzania said, “We are introducing Showmax Add to Bill in response to our subscribers’ changing consumption patterns as a result of video entertainment services increasingly moving online”.

“As a Technology anchor within Tanzania, it’s only fitting that we maintain pace with these trends and provide greater access to our existing online entrainment offering. Showmax Add to Bill now makes it easier for DStv subscribers to access these services.

Showmax Add to Bill will be available at half the price to all DStv Access, Compact and Compact Plus customers when they add the streaming platform service to their DStv bill. This ensuring a greater opportunity for our customers to stream their favourite shows from anywhere and at any time.

Showmax is an internet TV service with a unique combination of hit local content, first and exclusive international series, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows. Showmax is streamed using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles.

DStv Premium customers are still eligible for Showmax access at no extra charge while Access, Compact and Compact Plus customers are eligible for a substantial 50% off the set amount.

Advertisement

'Showmax is an online streaming service that can be watched on any two different devices simultaneously! Customers can binge-watch all their favourite series uninterrupted. Showmax also has data saving settings and allows content to be downloaded to smartphones and tablets to watch later offline. What better reason to you need to simply add Showmax to your DStv bill? Signup today and take advantage of this amazing deal, said Jacqueline.





Steps for DStv Premium subscribers to get Showmax at no extra cost:





Go to www.DStvAfrica.com Click “Activate” on the Showmax banner Follow the activation steps to start watching Showmax





Steps for DStv Access, Compact and Compact Plus customers to access a discount on Showmax:





Go to www.DStvAfrica.com Click “Activate” on the Showmax banner Click “Add to Bill” and accept the quotation Choose between a Once-Off or Recurring Payment Select Payment Method (Card or EFT) & Click on “Save and Pay” Click on “Create an Account” and complete to start watching Showmax





Customers can also use the MyDStv App to add Showmax to their account.