FIFA orders Yanga to pay Luc Eymael Sh354 million

Dar es Salaam. The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has ordered Young Africans Football Club to pay their former coach, Luc Eymael $152,000 (Sh354 million) as compensation after they terminated his contract unlawfully.

Yanga terminated Eymael’s contract in July, 2020 for an alleged racist remarks by the coach, which they said brought disrepute to the club’s image.

The FIFA statement says that Yanga has been given 45 days to pay the money and should they fail to do so within that period the club will be banned from registering in the three windows.

When contacted regarding the matter, the Belgian coach said everything has been disclosed in FIFA statement.

"The FIFA statement has explained everything, I don't need to add anything in it but it is true," he said.