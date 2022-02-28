Head of world swimming body to visit Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The president of the World swimming governing body FINA, Mr Husain Al Musallam, arrives in Tanzania in mid-March to learn of the development of the sport in the country. The tour will be the first for a top FINA official to visit the country since Tanganyika’s political independence in 1961.

The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary general, Inviolata Itatiro, said yesterday that Musallam will arrive in the country on March 14, and will take time to discuss future development of competitive swimming in Tanzania.

Inviolata said Musallam is also expected to meet with Zanzibar’s President, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, at the State House and also visits related places.

She explained that the tour is under FINA’s “Learn To Swim for Health and Life” programme.

She said Musallam will be travelling with a delegation of nine (9) people, including World Olympic Champions Ferry Weertman and Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who are ready, able and willing to talk to young swimmers, coaches and other stakeholders about their life’s experiences as top-level athletes.

She said that, during his visit to Dar es Salaam, he will meet with high-level leaders from the Sports Ministry, the National Sports Council, the Tanzania Olympic Committee, Club leaders and swimmers.

Advertisement

According to Inviolata, Musallam will also visit Zanzibar for the same purpose: meet sports -related officials.

“It is an honour for Tanzania and the Association to host such a high-level guest. We look forward to hosting Musallam and his delegation, and we trust that swimming stakeholders will join TSA and government officials in providing the FINA visitors with a memorable experience of Tanzania,” said Inviolata.

Apart of being the FINA president, Musallam is also the Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) as well as Secretary General of the Kuwait Olympic Committee.

He joined the swimming club of Kazma Sports Club at the age of eight (8) and became a member of the national swimming team at age of 13. Between 1974 and 1976, he competed in all pan-Arab, Asian and World Swimming Championships. In 1978, he joined the Kuwait Airways Corporation as a co-pilot - and was promoted to airline captain in 1988. He joined the Olympic Council of Asia on Dec. 25 1982, and became Deputy Director General and Technical Director in Dec.1998. He joined the OCA Executive Board on Jan 23, 2003. In February 2019, he received an Honorary PhD, Honoris Causa in Sports Science, fro Kookmin University of Korea