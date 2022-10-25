Improve defence before CAF playoff, Yanga Coach urged

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga)technical bench has been urged to improve its defence line and sharpen its striking force before facing Club Africain of Tunisia in the CAF Confederation Cup early next month.

The call has been made by football stakeholders who witnessed the team as it played their rivals Simba Sports Club in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam where they recorded a 1-1 draw.

The U-17 football coach Abel Mtweve said yesterday that there were common mistakes that the club’s defenders were making in various matches and allow opposition team players score easily.

“Yanga defenders have so far allowed various goals through their left and right fullbacks, set-pieces as well as counter-attacks.

For instance, in the match against Vipers of Uganda, Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan and the match against Simba whereby the team defenders conceded two goals due to defencive blunders,” he said.

He added, “Even in last Sunday’s encounter, they allowed Simba to score with only two players against four players. When you play against big clubs from North or West Africa, you need to avoid such mistakes,” said Mtweve who led Tanzania’s Copa Coca-Cola squad to win African title in 2019 in Kenya.

He explained that Yanga players are facing an uphill task against Club Africain and need to be ready for the matches despite the tight Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League fixtures. Another football analyst Joseph Kanakamfumu said Yanga’s head coach Nasreddine Nabi have to change the match approach in order to excel in the match.

He said that Yanga can eliminate Club Africain if they will change their style of playing as they were slow in making passes. “I do not have doubt in domination, they are playing well, but very slow. Surprisingly, the team have the fastest wingers like Tuisila Kisinda, Jesus Moloko, Dennis Nkane, Dickson Ambundo and sometimes Farid Mussa,” said Kanakamfumu.

He also urged players to show maximum commitment as the team supporters want to see them qualify for the groups stages of CAF Confederation Cup.