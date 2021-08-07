Kenya and Uganda lead Africa in Olympics medals haul

The East African states have so far won an accumulative 5 gold medals, with Kenya accounting for three of the haul. In total, Kenya has won 8 medals which include 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze

Kenya and Uganda are turning out to be the big African representatives at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games currently unfolding in Japan.

The East African states have so far won an accumulative 5 gold medals, with Kenya accounting for three of the haul. In total, Kenya has won 8 medals which include 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

Uganda is also putting up impressive numbers after winning a total of 4 medals so far, which include 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze.

On the overall medals standings, Kenya with its 8 medals is currently seating at 22, with Uganda positioned at 33. The next African country is South Africa with a total of 3 medals - 1 gold and 2 silver, placing it at number 47.

Ethiopia rounds up Africa's top-placed countries on the medals standings with a total of 3 medals - I gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze.

It was Uganda that set the pace after Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo won silver and bronze respectively in the 10,000 track challenge.

However, perennial heavyweights Kenya soon found their footing after the country's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir won gold in the men's 800m final race, with Ferguson Rotich winning silver.

Next for Kenya was Faith Kipyegon who managed to retain her 1500m gold in an Olympic Record of 3:53.11.

Peres Jepchirchir from Kenya led compatriot Brigid Kosgei to a 1-2 sweep in the women's marathon; while Molly Seidel of the USA took bronze.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda made up for his silver in the 10,000m to win the 5,000m Olympic gold title on Friday, succeeding two-time champion Mo Farah of Britain.

The 24-year-old Ugandan world record holder in the distance timed 12min 58.15sec.

Leading the medal standings at the moment is China thanks to its superior gold medal haul that currently stands at 37. The United States of America is placed second with 33 gold medals, even though it boasts a higher total medal tally at 101, China has 81. Host nation Tokyo is third with a total medal count of 58.