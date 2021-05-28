Kim Poulsen names provisional Taifa Stars squad, drops 17

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. National Football team (Taifa Stars) head coach, Kim Poulsen has selected a provisional squad of 27 ahead of the international friendly match against Malawi on June 13.

Poulsen has dropped 17 prominent players who had been selected in the previous selection ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (afcon) qualifiers.

The players who have been dropped are Hassan Kessy, Kelvin Yondan, Laurent Alfred, Carlos Protas, Yassin Mustapha, and Jonas Mkude.

Others who have not made it to the list include, Saidi Ndemla, Himid Mao, Ally Msengi, Baraka Majogoro, Thomas Ulimwengu, Yohanna Mkomola, Shaban Chilunda, Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Kelvin Pius John and Nassor Hamoud.

Apart from dropping famous names, Poulsen has included first timers, Kibu Dennis who plays for Mbeya City in the Mainland Premier League.

Players who have been selected are Aishi Manula, Metacha Mnata and Juma Kaseja who are goalkeepers while defenders are Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Mohammed Hissein, Edward Manyama, Erasto Nyoni, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Kenned Juma and Dickson Job (Yanga) and Nickson Kibabage who play for Youssoufia FC of Morocco.

Advertisement

Midfielders are Simon Msuva (Wydad AC, Morocco), Hassan Dilunga (Simba), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba), Feisal Salum (Yanga), Salum Abubakari ((Azam), Braison Nkulula (Azam), Yusuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar), and Ayoub Lyanga of Azam Football Club.

Others who have been selected in midfield are Abdulhamis Suleiman (Coastal Union), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel) and Idd Nado (Azam FC).

Strikers are Mbwana Samatta ( Fenerbahce, Turkey), John Bocco (Simba), Meshack Abraham (Gwambina), and Mbeya City’s Kibu Dennis.