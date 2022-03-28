Leaders Club basketball court renovated

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Betting firm in the country Betway has renovated and launched another basketball facility at the Leaders Club grounds in Dar es Salaam.

The launch is the continuation of the Super Group-owned Betway’s sports facilities renovation pilot project that aims at renovating five basketball facilities in Dar es Salaam.

Through the project, the firm renovates basketball facilities in strategic public sports and recreational centres with a view of adding value to the basketball sport in the country.

To make sure the renovated facilities are properly maintained for sustainable use, the firm collaborates with the Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF).

TBF plays a significant role in making sure the facilities are meaningfully utilised for basketball competitions and other related sports activities.

A variety of sports and networking activities that brought together over 250 individuals and stakeholders from the basketball sport industry accompanied the inaugural event. The main event of the bonanza was a basketball match between two female teams, the Dream Team and Dar City, for a Tsh500,000 reward.

The firm Operations Manager, Jimmy Masaoe, highlighted key improvements covered by Betway.

“We took the responsibility to upgrade this (Leaders Club) court looking at the value it will add to the game since it is one of the most famous sports and recreational centers in Dar es Salaam. We believe in community development as part of our core responsibilities and we will keep supporting the sports community in all aspects of sports development,” Said Masaoe.

Mwenze Kabinda, the TBF’s secretary-general, commended the move by the firm as he admitted that the upgrade of the court will add great value to the game. “We are thankful for the project and this brings a challenge to us as a responsible authority to come up with more tournaments,” said Kabinda.