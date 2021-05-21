M-NET MOVIES LAUNCHES A POP-UP MOVIE CHANNEL THAT CELEBRATES AFRICAN FILMMAKERS

To celebrate Africa Day on Tuesday, 25th May, M-Net Movies is excited to announce the launch of AfroCinema, a pop-up movie channel dedicated to showcasing and celebrating contemporary African films. The channel will be available from Friday, 21st May, to Sunday, 30 May 2021, on DStv channel 198 available on DStv Bomba, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages across the continent.

The film industry has had its fair share of challenges, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic however through it all we continue to produce award-winning productions that have launched the careers of many directors, producers, and stars while also taking the “for us, by us” African stories globally. With the AfroCinema pop-up channel, we aim to place a spotlight on these achievements and the great contribution made by our storytellers.

Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video had this to say “At its essence, Africa Day is about celebrating African unity and success as well as acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. The pandemic has hit the film industry quite hard, and African filmmakers were not spared. This Africa Day, we want to celebrate the talent and resilience of the continent’s film industry with the launch of this festival of African films where our audiences can enjoy AfroCinema from the comfort of their own homes,”

Be sure to watch AfroCinema and help us celebrate the amazing talent found in Africa.